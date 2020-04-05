Verona's Haakon Anderson makes official his plans to play for Badgers as walk-on

“The Verona community has displayed tremendous support in all facets of my life, which I truly cherish. In all honesty, I am so blessed to have my parents by my side, encouraging me and providing opportunities to grow, enabling me to push beyond my limits and flourish. To my sisters and extended family, thank you for the endless support during my athletic journey attending all my various sporting events.

“I am more than excited and ready to begin this next chapter in my life. I truly believe there isn’t a better opportunity to thrive academically and play football at the next level.

“I have been dreaming of this day since I was 3 years old sitting in section U, Row 56, attending the first of my Badger games at Camp Randall. Now it is a reality. Born a badger, I am thrilled to continue to call Madison my home as I will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Go Bucky!”

Anderson also has played basketball and lacrosse in high school. He received honorable-mention recognition on the Big Eight all-conference boys basketball team for the 2019-20 season.

