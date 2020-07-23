UW's Cole Van Lanen finds leadership voice amid turbulent offseason,

Time away from each other and from campus altered the normal rhythms of offseason training and relationship-building. Van Lanen and a group of seniors tasked themselves with keeping the team connected and encouraged during quarantine. Those goals have continued as the college football season remains in limbo due to concerns of the pandemic.

“It’s obvious, the risk of maybe not having the season or the season’s not going to look the same is there. But as a player, you can’t have that in your head. You can’t have it as a mindset; you need to be ready, fully prepared as if you’re 100 percent we’re having camp tomorrow. That’s the way we’ve been training as a group. I’m excited. I have high expectations hoping that we’re going to be playing and I’m training as if we are,” Van Lanen said.

Assuming the Badgers can play, Van Lanen says the competition for roles on the offensive line will be fierce. The only O-line position at which the Badgers lack a returner who’s started games is center.

If there was any upside to the altered offseason, it was the added time that players spent reviewing game film and nailing down the intricacies of the UW offense.