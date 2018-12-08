BELTON, Texas — The Mary Hardin-Baylor football team entered the NCAA Division III semifinals riding 13 consecutive victories and averaging 57 points per game.
The Crusaders receive a great deal of attention for their staggering point totals, which included three games of 80 or more this season, but their defense can play a little, too.
Senior quarterback Cole Wilber and his UW-Whitewater teammates can certainly attest to that.
Second-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor allowed just three first downs in the first half and produced four takeaways Saturday, rolling to a 31-14 victory against fourth-ranked Whitewater to claim its third consecutive trip to the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl and a rematch with reigning national champion Mount Union on Friday night.
It was the Crusaders’ first victory against the Warhawks — six-time national champions who have played in nine Stagg Bowls — in six meetings.
Mary Hardin-Baylor (14-0) held Whitewater (13-1) to just 261 yards of offense — 197 yards below its season average entering the game.
“The run sets up the pass and the pass sets up the run,” Wilber told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “You just have to tip your hat to their defense. We just needed to execute a little better.”
Wilber was 13-for-18 passing for 107 yards and had two interceptions. The Warhawks’ ground game, which averaged 254 rushing yards entering the game, had just 154 and fumbled twice. The Crusaders committed one turnover.
“They are a fantastic football team all the way around,” Warhawks coach Kevin Bullis said. “The score and the turnover ratio usually go hand in hand and they beat us at both.”
Mary Hardin-Baylor built a 17-0 halftime lead, the most crushing blow for the Warhawks coming when Aaron Sums scored on a 90-yard punt return with 1 minute, 15 seconds remaining before halftime.
“From our perspective, we were just an inch away from executing (in the first half),” Bullis said. “We didn’t go into halftime and make 20 adjustments. We just tried to execute better.”
The Warhawks showed some life on their first possession of the third quarter, with Bryce Bellefeuille’s 2-yard touchdown reception completing a 66-yard drive.
But the Crusaders pushed their lead to 24-7 after an interception by Keith Gipson led to Markeith Miller’s 10-yard touchdown run with 9:05 remaining in the fourth quarter. Miller rushed for 168 yards and added a fourth-quarter touchdown run of 15 yards.
Whitewater 0 0 7 7 — 14
Mary Hardin-Baylor 0 17 0 14 — 31
Second quarter
MHB — Thomas 4 run (Avila kick), 10:33.
MHB — FG Avila 31, 3:47.
MHB — Sims 90 punt return (Avila kick), 1:15.
Third quarter
W — Bellefeuille 2 pass from Wilber (Gasienica kick), 9:57.
Fourth quarter
MHB — Miller 10 run (Avila kick), 9:05.
W — Ponick 1 run (Gasienica kick), 5:47.
MHB — Miller 15 run (Avila kick), 2:33.
Team statistics
UW-W MHB
First downs 12 17
Rushes-yards 37-154 42-179
Passing 107 133
Comp-Att-Int 13-18-2 17-22-1
Return Yards 66 139
Punts-Avg. 5-38.0 5-40.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-0
Penalty-Yards 3-29 2-14
Time of Possession 25:35 34:25
Individual statistics
Rushing: Whitewater — Ponick 14-70; Peete 16-65; Wilber 7-19. MHB — M. Miller 33-168, Thomas 5-17, Hammack 3-0, Team 1-(-6).
Passing: W — Wilber 13-18-2, 107, 0. MHB — Hammack 14-19-1, 109, 0. Einkauf 1-1-0, 13, 0. Thomas 2-2-0, 11, 0.
Receiving: W — Kumerow 4-52, Parish 3-28, Richards 1-11, Dess 2-10, Perez 1-5, Bellefeuille 1-2, Ponick 1-(-1). MHB — Reed 3-42, Sims 2-27, Josey 3-23, K. Miller 7-20, Sides 1-13, M. Miller 1-8.