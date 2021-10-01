UW to name field at Camp Randall after Barry Alvarez

The University of Wisconsin is naming its football field at Camp Randall Stadium after former football coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez.
A UW source confirmed the news first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The announcement for the field name is expected to come Saturday and the name change will officially take place in 2022.
Alvarez will be honored during a ceremony Saturday at UW’s game against No. 14 Michigan.
Alvarez, a Pennsylvania native and former Nebraska football player, took over as UW’s coach in 1990 and led the program for 16 seasons. He went 119-74-4 as the Badgers’ coach, won three Big Ten Conference championships and three Rose Bowls. Alvarez went 9-4 in bowl games overall.
UW won 73 conference championships — regular season and tournaments combined — during Alvarez’s tenure as AD. Sixteen teams won national championships, with women’s hockey (six) and women’s lightweight rowing (five) leading the way, while the football and men’s basketball programs produced an NCAA-record 15 consecutive years of playing in a bowl game and reaching the NCAA tournament.
The Badgers are hosting a wide array of former UW players for this weekend’s ceremony honoring Alvarez.
UW was seeking $10 million for field naming rights in 2013, according to State Journal reports.