UW System Board of Regents sets meeting to approve new Wisconsin football offensive coordinator

Bobby Engram’s hire as the University of Wisconsin football team’s offensive coordinator is imminent and could become official as soon as Friday.

The UW System Board of Regents’ executive committee has a meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday to discuss compensation for the Badgers offensive coordinator. Engram has been on the Baltimore Ravens staff for the past eight years and coached under UW head coach Paul Chryst for two seasons at Pittsburgh. State Journal sources have confirmed Engram is Chryst’s choice after ESPN reports last week first broke the news.

Engram is a former All-American and All-Big Ten receiver at Penn State and a 14-year NFL veteran who has been in the coaching ranks since 2011. His son, Dean, is a junior cornerback for the Badgers.

Engram will be the first Black coach to hold the title of offensive coordinator for the Badgers. Fred Jackson was the “top offensive assistant” under interim coach Jim Hilles in 1986. Hilles was replaced by Don Morton the following year.

UW’s application window for the offensive coordinator position closed Wednesday.

It isn’t known yet which, if any, position on the offense Engram will coach. Chryst served as the Badgers’ offensive coordinator last season. Longtime Chryst assistant Joe Rudolph was the offensive coordinator from 2015-2021 before his title was changed last summer. His salary as the offensive coordinator averaged around $800,000 per year.

UW’s Athletic Board on Friday is expected to approve contract extensions and bonuses for the football, volleyball and women’s soccer coaches.

