UW's Zack Baun, Tyler Biadasz, Jonathan Taylor earn AP All-Big Ten first-team honors

University of Wisconsin senior Zack Baun and juniors Jonathan Taylor and Tyler Biadasz were named first-team All-Big Ten selections by the Associated Press. Senior linebacker Chris Orr was a second-team selection.

The AP’s all-conference team, released Wednesday, had Taylor has a unanimous first-team pick at tailback, marking his third first-team honor as a member of the Badgers’ football team. Taylor was a key threat for UW (10-3) as a runner and a receiver. He had 1,909 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing and tallied 209 yards and five touchdowns receiving. His 26 touchdowns scored led the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Baun, a linebacker, led the Badgers with 12½ sacks and had 71 total tackles. He forced two fumbles and had one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

Biadasz was the lynchpin at center of the offensive line that cleared the way for Taylor. UW gained 3,127 yards on the ground and scored 37 touchdowns. The Badgers allowed just 20 sacks this season.

Orr finished tied for the team lead with 72 tackles, and added 11½ sacks. He had five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.