The University of Wisconsin football team will be without one of its top nose tackles and a promising freshman Saturday when it takes on Northwestern.
Bryson Williams will miss his third consecutive game since suffering a left leg injury in the season opener at South Florida. He was listed as questionable on UW’s initial injury report to start the week and downgraded to out on Thursday.
Badgers coach Paul Chryst said Thursday that Williams is making progress and has been practicing.
Freshman Leo Chenal, an inside linebacker who has played a good deal of snaps behind starters Jack Sanborn and Chris Orr, is out with a head injury. Chenal was not on the initial injury report.
Safety Madison Cone is still listed as questionable with left leg injury. With starting safeties Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson suspended for the first half after being ejected for targeting last week against Michigan, junior Collin Wilder, sophomore Tyler Mais and freshman John Torchio are all in line for more snaps.