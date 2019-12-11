UW's Baun, Biadasz, Taylor earn AP All-Big Ten first-team honors

University of Wisconsin senior Zack Baun and juniors Jonathan Taylor and Tyler Biadasz were named first-team All-Big Ten selections by the Associated Press. Senior linebacker Chris Orr was a second-team selection.
The AP’s all-conference team, released Wednesday, had Taylor has a unanimous first-team pick at tailback, marking his third first-team honor as a member of the Badgers’ football team. Taylor was a key threat for UW (10-3) as a runner and a receiver. He had 1,909 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing and tallied 209 yards and five touchdowns receiving. His 26 touchdowns scored led the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Baun, a linebacker, led the Badgers with 12½ sacks and had 71 total tackles. He forced two fumbles and had one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.
Biadasz was the lynchpin at center of the offensive line that cleared the way for Taylor. UW gained 3,127 yards on the ground and scored 37 touchdowns. The Badgers allowed just 20 sacks this season.
Orr finished tied for the team lead with 72 tackles, and added 11½ sacks. He had five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was the offensive player of the year, while Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young was the unanimous defensive player of the year. Ohio State coach Ryan Day was the coach of the year.
Here’s a look at the first and second teams, as well as the voting panel:
FIRST TEAM
Offense
WR — Rashod Bateman, Minnesota, 6-2, 210, So., Tifton, Georgia.
WR — Tyler Johnson, Minnesota, 6-2, 205, Sr., Minneapolis.
u-OT — Tristan Wirfs, Iowa, 6-5, 322, Jr., Mount Vernon, Iowa.
OT — Jon Runyan, Michigan, 6-5, 321, Sr., Moorestown, New Jersey.
OG — Ben Bredeson, Michigan, 6-5, 325, Sr., Harland, Wisconsin.
OG — Wyatt Davis, Ohio State, 6-4, 315, So., Bellflower, California.
C — Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin, 6-3, 321, Jr., Amherst, Wisconsin.
TE — Brycen Hopkins, Purdue, 6-5, 245, Sr., Nashville, Tennessee.
u-QB — Justin Fields, Ohio State, 6-3, 223, So., Kennesaw, Georgia.
u-RB — J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, 5-10, 217, Jr., La Grange, Texas.
u-RB — Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, 5-11, 219, Jr., Salem, New Jersey.
u-PK — Keith Duncan, Iowa, 5-10, 180, Jr., Weddington, North Carolina.
All-purpose — Javon Leake, Maryland, 6-0, 206, Jr., Greensboro, North Carolina.
Defense
u-DE — Chase Young, Ohio State, 6-5, 265, Jr., Hyattsville, Maryland.
DE — A.J. Epenesa, Iowa, 6-6, 280, Jr., Glen Carbon, Illinois.
DT — Davon Hamilton, Ohio State, 6-4, 310, Sr., Pickerington, Ohio.
DT — Raequan Williams, Michigan State, 6-4, 303, Sr., Chicago.
LB — Micah Parsons, Penn State, 6-3, 245, So., Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
LB — Malik Harrison, Ohio State, 6-3, 240, Sr., Columbus.
LB — Zack Baun, Wisconsin, 6-3, 245, Sr., Brown Deer, Wisconsin.
CB — Jeff Okudah, Ohio State, 6-1, 200, Jr., Grand Prairie, Texas.
CB — Lavert Hill, Michigan, 5-11, 182, Sr., Detroit.
S — Jordan Fuller, Ohio State, 6-2, 205, Sr., Old Tappan, New Jersey.
S — Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota, 5-10, 205, So., The Woodlands, Texas.
P — Blake Hayes, Illinois, 6-6, 230, Jr., Melbourne, Australia.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
WR — David Bell, Purdue, 6-2, 210, Fr., Indianapolis.
WR — KJ Hamler, Penn State, 5-9, 176, So., Pontiac, Michigan.
OT — Thayer Munford, Ohio State, 6-6, 310, Jr., Cincinnati.
OT — Branden Bowen, Ohio State, 6-7, 315, Sr., Draper, Utah.
OG — Jonah Jackson, Ohio State, 6-4, 305, Sr., Media, Pennsylvania.
OG — Steven Gonzalez, Penn State, 6-4, 341, Sr., Union City, New Jersey.
C— Josh Myers, Ohio State, 6-5, 310, So., Miamisburg, Ohio.
TE — Pat Freiermuth, Penn State, 6-5, 256, So., Merrimac, Massachusetts.
QB — Tanner Morgan, Minnesota, 6-2, 215, So., Union, Kentucky.
RB — Rodney Smith, Minnesota, 5-11, 210, Sr., Jonesboro, Georgia.
RB— Stevie Scott III, Indiana, 6-2, 231, So., Syracuse, New York.
PK — Logan Justus, Indiana, 5-11, 182, Sr., McCordsville, Indiana.
All-purpose — KJ Hamler, Penn State, 5-9, 176, So., Pontiac, Michigan.
Defense
DE — Joe Gaziano, Northwestern, 6-4, 275, Sr., Scituate, Massachusetts.
DE — Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State, 6-5, 264, Jr., Spotsylvania, Virginia.
DT — Robert Windsor, Penn State, 6-4, 285, Sr., Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin.
DT — Jashon Cornell, Ohio State, 6-3, 285, Sr., St. Paul, Minnesota.
LB — Dele Harding, Illinois, 6-1, 230, Sr., Elkton, Maryland.
LB — Chris Orr, Wisconsin, 6-0, 224, Sr., DeSoto, Texas.
x-LB — Josh Uche, Michigan, 6-2, 250, Sr., Miami.
x-LB — Paddy Fisher, Northwestern, 6-4, 246, Jr., Katy, Texas.
CB — Lamar Jackson, Nebraska, 6-3, 215, Sr., Elk Grove, California.
x-CB — Michael Ojemudia, Iowa, 6-1, 200, Sr., Farmington Hills, Michigan.
x-CB — Damon Arnette, Ohio State, 6-0, 195, Sr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
S — Geno Stone, Iowa, 5-10, 210, Jr., New Castle, Pennsylvania.
S — Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland, 5-11, 215, Sr., Lanham, Maryland.
P — Adam Korsak, Rutgers, Jr., 6-1, 184, Jr., Melbourne, Australia.
SUPERLATIVES
Offensive Player of the Year — QB Justin Fields, Ohio State.
u-Defensive Player of the Year — DE Chase Young, Ohio State.
Newcomer of the Year — David Bell, Purdue.
Coach of the Year — Ryan Day, Ohio State
u-Unanimous selection
x-Tie.
ALL BIG-TEN VOTING PANEL
Bob Asmussen, Champaign (Illinois) News-Gazette; Colten Bartholomew, Madison.com, Madison, Wisconsin; Bret Beherns, WCIA-TV, Champaign, Illinois; Kevin Brockway, CNHI Sports, Anderson, Indiana; Mike Carmin, Lafayette (Indiana) Journal & Courier; Angelique Chengelis, Detroit News; Matt Charboneau, Detroit News; Graham Couch, Lansing (Michigan) State Journal; Dave Eanet, WGN Radio, Chicago; Parker Gabriel, Lincoln (Nebraska) Journal Star; Emily Giambalvo, Washington Post; Teddy Greenstein, Chicago Tribune; Joseph Kaufman, Columbus Dispatch; James Kratch, NJ Advance Media; Chad Leistikow, Des Moines (Iowa) Register; Sam McKewon, Omaha (Nebraska) World-Herald; Aaron McMann, MLive, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Marc Morehouse, Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Gazette; Josh Moyer, Centre Daily Times, State College Pennsylvania; Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star; Greg Pickel, Harrisburg (Pennsylvania) Patriot-News; Jim Polzin, Madison.com, Madison, Wisconsin; Kyle Rowland, Toledo (Ohio) Blade; Keith Sargeant, NJ Advance Media; Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne (Indiana) Journal Gazette.