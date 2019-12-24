UW's Barry Alvarez dismisses the notion that Rose Bowl means less since advent of College Football Playoff

The beauty of the scene hit Barry Alvarez hard the first time he saw it.
The field itself, the stadium surrounding it, the palm trees and the mountains in the background — all of it took the breath out of the University of Wisconsin athletic director when he was an assistant football coach for Iowa getting ready to play in the Rose Bowl.
“All of sudden you’re a quarter into the game as a player, and you realize, ‘Hell, we’re playing a game.’ And you better get that out of your system,” he said.
The Rose Bowl has become one of the defining aspects of Alvarez’s career. He has coached in it six times and was UW’s athletic director for two other trips to Pasadena, Calif. He was inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame in 2009, and has since seen four more of his teams earn spots in the game.
With the Badgers (10-3) preparing for another Rose Bowl — this one against Oregon (11-2) — Alvarez dismissed the notion that the game has lost meaning since the institution of the College Football Playoff.
“Those are people who have never been around the Rose Bowl, and haven’t invested a whole lot in football. Playing in the Rose Bowl is really important and it’s one of the greatest experiences our players will have. It’s an honor. Anybody who would say that has never been involved in football in any capacity,” Alvarez said.
It took three tries for Alvarez to get his first win in the sport’s longest-running bowl game. Iowa, with Alvarez as its linebackers coach, lost to Washington in 1982 and to UCLA in 1986.
It was those early experiences that Alvarez says helped him learn how to manage the trip to the Rose Bowl and all that comes with it.
“One of the things that I felt was necessary early on, before the game, you have to get your players into the stadium and see the field and see the venue. See the mountains, see the three palm trees over the scoreboard. Experience that before the game so you can go out there and play football,” he said.
In 1994, his first appearance in Pasadena as the Badgers’ coach, UW held off UCLA’s late charge to win 21-16 and claim the program’s first Rose Bowl victory. Led by running back Ron Dayne, Alvarez and the Badgers won back-to-back Rose Bowls in 1999 and 2000, over UCLA and Stanford, respectively — arguably the high water mark in program history.
You have free articles remaining.
Alvarez also coached the Badgers in the 2013 Rose Bowl, serving as interim coach after coach Bret Bielema announced he was leaving UW for Arkansas. The Badgers lost to Stanford in that game.
This year’s Badgers, while not the Big Ten Conference champions, bare some resemblance to UW's 1999 and 2000 Rose Bowl teams.
Led by junior tailback Jonathan Taylor — who became the program’s first back-to-back Doak Walker Award winner earlier this month — and a strong defense, the Badgers were able to rebound to consecutive October losses to get the Big Ten’s bid into the Rose Bowl.
Taylor led the Football Bowl Subdivision with 26 total touchdowns and was second in rushing yards at 1,909. He said the team wants to turn the tide of UW’s recent trips to the Rose Bowl, which includes losses in 2011, '12 and '13.
“It means a lot as a program. Just that tradition that we have here, we’re looking to go in there and make sure we bring one home for the UW alumni base. It’s been over 20 years since we went there and won,” Taylor said.
UW’s 10 wins in the regular season marked a step forward after an inconsistent and frustrating 2018 regular season that ended 7-5.
Alvarez said the Badgers’ win over Miami (Fla.) in last season’s Pinstripe Bowl was a jumping-off point that helped get this season off on the right track, and was an example of how bowl games are important for the programs who play in them.
“People are diminishing bowl games, but they can really help your football team,” Alvarez said.
“I think last year, the game really helped boost our kids, gave them confidence and led us into this season and gave us momentum going into the offseason. Let a lot of the young guys play and have success. I think it’s important that you make the bowl game … you make it important. (UW coach) Paul (Chryst) did a great job making the game important and the kids had a good experience. A lot of people don’t do that, they don’t understand that.
“This is a little different bowl, you’re going to the Rose Bowl. It’s not chopped liver. This is top-drawer now, this is big-time, and you’re playing a big-time opponent that’s ranked higher than you. It’s going to be a challenge, and you want to prepare like you’re preparing for Ohio State and the championship game. It’s really important.”
A look back: Badgers' history in the Rose Bowl
Jan. 1, 1953
Result: USC 7, UW 0
Recap: Alan Ameche’s lone appearance in the Rose Bowl didn’t go his way.
The Badgers, playing in their first bowl game in program history, battled the Trojans to a halftime tie, and looked poised to score after Ameche (photographed above) gained 54 yards on a run and got UW just outside the red zone. A fumble nixed that drive, and gave USC momentum to score on the ensuing possession.
UW got inside the USC 5-yard line the next possession, but was stopped on a fake field goal try. Both defenses tallied two interceptions, but the Badgers couldn’t find a score.
The Badgers gained 211 yards on the ground, led by Ameche’s 133.
Jan. 1, 1960
Result: Washington 44, UW 8
Recap: The Badgers’ strong defense under coach Milt Bruhn (above) finally failed them after the offense turned it over four times, all on fumbles.
Washington scored the first 17 points in the first half, and after UW got on the board with Tom Wiesner’s short run late in the second quarter, the Huskies answered with a touchdown to lead 24-8 at the break.
After a third-quarter Badgers’ drive was stopped inside the 10, UW’s offense never threatened again. Washington’s rushing attack outgained the Badgers 215-123.
Jan. 1, 1963
Result: USC 42, UW 37
Recap: After falling behind 42-14 in the second half, UW mounted one of the best comeback efforts in Rose Bowl history.
UW quarterback Ron Vander Kelen led a pair of quick scoring drives to get back into the game, and then a bad punt snap by USC gave the Badgers the ball back late. Vander Kelen led the three-play scoring drive to draw within a score, but USC was able to hang on.
Vander Kelen passed for 401 yards and completed 33 of 48 passes; he also had three interceptions. His 401 yards were a program and Rose Bowl record at the time, and he was named the co-MVP of the game. Pat Richter hauled in 11 passes for 163 yards for UW.
Hal Bledsoe (101) and Willie Brown (108) each went over 100 yards receiving for USC.
Jan. 1, 1994
Result: UW 21, UCLA 16
Recap: The Badgers finally broke through in their fourth chance at a Rose Bowl.
The defense forced six turnovers — five fumbles and one interception — and the offense did just enough to down the Bruins. UW running back Brent Moss tallied 158 yards and two scores on 36 carries, and quarterback Darrell Bevell’s 21-yard scramble in the fourth quarter proved to be the winning score.
UCLA tallied 500 yards of offense, but didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter.
The Bruins made a last-gasp attempt to win the game, but were stopped at the Badgers’ 18-yard line and the clock ran out before another snap could take place.
Jan. 1, 1999
Result: UW 38, UCLA 31
Recap: After finishing in a three-way tie for the Big Ten title, the Badgers were heavy underdogs going into the 1999 Rose Bowl. But a dominant performance from Ron Dayne and the UW offensive line was enough to power UW to a win.
Dayne scored three times in the first half, including a 54-yard run late in the first quarter, to help the Badgers build a 24-21 lead at halftime. He scored again in the third quarter, this time from 22 yards out. Jamar Fletcher had a 46-yard interception return for a score off UCLA’s Cade McNown that scored the winning points.
Dayne finished with 246 yards, and was named the game’s MVP. Quarterback Mike Samuel had 154 yards passing and added 65 yards rushing for UW.
Jan. 1, 2000
Result: UW 17, Stanford 9
Recap: UW made history by becoming the first Big Ten team to win back-to-back Rose Bowls after it defeated the Cardinal.
Ron Dayne, the Heisman Trophy winner, and his Badgers came out of the gates slow, and trailed 9-3 at halftime. But Dayne kicked things off quickly in the second half with a 64-yard run to give UW life. Dayne scored later on the drive, and quarterback Brooks Bollinger punched in a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.
UW’s defense, which held Stanford to minus-5 yards rushing, came up with a sack on a fourth down to end the Cardinal’s final drive.
Dayne won game MVP again after capping his UW career with 200 yards on 34 carries.
Jan. 1, 2011
Result: TCU 21, UW 19
Recap: The Badgers’ chance for a thrilling comeback in the last two minutes was dashed when TCU’s Tank Carder broke up a pass on a two-point conversion try.
UW had trouble moving the ball in the red zone despite having three dependable tailbacks in Montee Ball, John Clay and James White. Ball finished with 132 yards and a score, while Clay had 76 yards and a TD.
TCU’s Andy Dalton threw for a touchdown and ran for one in the first quarter, and led a third-quarter touchdown drive that proved to be the difference. Dalton threw for 219 yards.
Jan. 2, 2012
Result: Oregon 45, UW 38
Recap: The Badgers came up just short in what was the highest-scoring Rose Bowl to that point.
UW quarterback Russell Wilson tried to spike a pass in the final seconds to give the team one more play to go for a tying score, but time ran out before the spike could be executed.
The Badgers led five times against the high-flying Ducks, but couldn’t keep pace in the fourth quarter after Oregon took the lead for good. Two second-half turnovers helped sink UW.
Wilson had 296 yards and two touchdowns passing, and had a rushing score. Montee Ball had 164 yards on 32 carries. Oregon’s LaMichael James (159) and De’Anthony Thomas (155) each had big games, with Thomas scoring on runs of 91 and 64 yards.
Jan. 1, 2013
Result: Stanford 20, Wisconsin 14
Recap: Another Rose Bowl comeback came up just short for the Badgers.
After falling behind 14-0, UW got back into the game by scoring twice in the second quarter. Down six and with the ball in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Badgers’ quarterback Curt Phillips was picked off to end the threat.
Montee Ball became the first player to score a touchdown in three consecutive Rose Bowls, and had 100 yards on 24 carries.
Barry Alvarez coached for the Badgers after Bret Beilema took the head coaching job at Arkansas prior to the game.