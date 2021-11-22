UW-Platteville football coach Mike Emendorfer retires

University of Wisconsin-Platteville football coach Mike Emendorfer is retiring after more than 20 years leading the Pioneers program.
Emendorfer took over the Pioneers, an NCAA Division III team playing in the WIAC, in 1999 and became the program’s winningest coach. He led the team to its only two D-III playoff appearances in 2013 and 2016, and he finished his career at UW-Platteville with a 112-110 record. He is a WFCA Hall of Famer and ranks seventh all-time in wins by a WIAC coach.
He coached 56 first-team All-WIAC players, including current Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold.
Assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Ryan Munz will be the interim coach while UW-Platteville searches for a permanent coach. The move is the fourth head coaching change at Platteville under athletic director Kristina Navarro, who took over the department in May 2020. Emendorfer served as the interim AD before Navarro’s arrival.
UW-Platteville went 4-6 this season, with two losses by three points and a two-point loss to UW-La Crosse, a team that made the D-III playoffs. Platteville quarterback Collin Schuetz took a knee instead of spiking the ball on the final play, costing the team a chance at a winning field goal in that contest.
Emendorfer changed Platteville’s identity with a pass-first spread offense — his 1999 team snapped the program’s 24-game losing streak in WIAC. His first winning season came in 2004, and Emendorfer’s most successful run with the team began in 2010. That group went 5-5, which started an eight-year run of .500 or better records for the Pioneers.