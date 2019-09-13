he University of Wisconsin football team has cancelled the final two games of its three-game series with Hawaii.
The Badgers were slated to play the Rainbow Warriors in 2022 and 2024, but according to a report from Kevin Kelley of FBschedules.com and the program’s 2019 fact book, neither game will happen. Kelley’s report contains details of a state records request that state the games were “mutually cancelled.”
UW shut out Hawaii 28-0 at Camp Randall Stadium in 2015.
Replacing those games are matchups against New Mexico State and Western Michigan, according to Kelley’s report. The Aggies are scheduled to come to Madison on Sept. 17, 2022, per the fact book, and Kelley reports the Broncos will play at Camp Randall on Aug. 31, 2024.
It will be the Badgers’ first matchup against New Mexico State since 1962, and the first game against Western Michigan since the 2017 Cotton Bowl, which UW won 24-16.
UW plays Western Michigan and South Alabama to open the 2024 season before hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide.