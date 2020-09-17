UW coach Paul Chryst says Badgers will have enough training time before season

Following the end of the pause, Chryst said the Badgers will have to ease into workouts before starting full practices.

“We couldn’t jump right into practice, even if you wanted to,” Chryst said. “But we’re well-positioned. I think we’re going to have enough time.”

When the Badgers will get into full pads is still being determined, but a number of Big Ten coaches said the target date for full-padded practices is Sept. 30, the latest day the conference-mandated daily testing program begins.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Chryst said those three-plus weeks between the pads going on and UW’s debut won’t be a traditional training camp, but look more like in-season weeks. He and his staff will utilize weekend days in an effort to avoid class conflicts, he said.

Loudermilk embraces responsibility of moment

The football season won’t be the same on or off the field for players, and UW senior Isiahh Loudermilk said players must do their part to keep the season afloat.

“It’s going to take a lot of discipline,” Loudermilk said on the radio show. “It’s going to be a different feel, a different type of year. I feel like it’s going to take a lot more dedication to see this season through.”