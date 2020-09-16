UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank speaks to Senate about name, image, likeness law

“The business model for college athletics is greatly misunderstood by the public. We aren’t sponsoring college sports because of its potential to make money,” Blank said.

“At the University of Wisconsin, only football and men’s basketball are revenue-generating sports. Our other 21 sports cost more money than they generate. But the value of our academic program is the broad opportunities it provides for students with many skills to compete. If we had to spend all of our revenue in only our two revenue-producing sports, I’m not sure we’d choose to run an athletic program at UW.”

Responding to a question from Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Blank said setting a cap on NIL earnings isn’t necessary to create a helpful law.

“The main benefit these students take away is their educational degree. It’s not about coming here to earn money and be an employee,” Blank said.

Here are other highlights from Blank’s testimony at the hearing:

On why the Big Ten postponed fall sports: