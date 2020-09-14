UW Chancellor Blank on football's return: 'We’re all going to move together in the Big Ten'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fans and players across the Big Ten Conference’s landscape await a vote on a potential start of the conference football season.

That vote by the conference’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors is expected to happen in the coming days, but University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank — UW’s representative on the COP/C — gave insight to the decision during a news conference Monday.

Blank was asked about the Big Ten playing football this fall, as a proposal this weekend by the conference’s return-to-play committee suggested a possible start date of Oct. 17. The COP/C voted 11-3 in August to not play due to COVID-19 concerns.

“If I believe what I read in the paper, there are a variety of proposals. We did say quite clearly when we said we were not going to play starting (around) Labor Day that we were hoping to postpone the season, not cancel it. There are a variety of proposals that might allow us to postpone it,” she said.

