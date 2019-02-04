The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents are set to consider changes to football coach Paul Chryst's contract this week.
Per an outline agenda for Thursday's meeting at Union South, the Board of Regents will enter into a closed session to "consider amended employment and additional compensation agreements for UW-Madison head football coach."
Chryst led the Badgers to an underwhelming 8-5 record last season after entering the year with expectations of making a run at a College Football Playoff berth. UW does, however, hold an impressive 42-12 record in four years with Chryst as its head coach.
Chryst earned a raise last year following a historic 13-1 season that ended with a win over Miami in the Orange Bowl. He made $3.75 million in 2018, a $550,000 increase from the previous year, with the UW Foundation paying $3.35 million of his salary.
The UW Athletic Board renewed Chryst's five-year contract last month, a routine extension that now keeps him under contract through Jan. 31, 2024. The Athletic Board also approved bonuses for Chryst and his assistants, who qualified for a pool of 7 percent of their base salary for an eight-win season.