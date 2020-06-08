UW Athletics outlines players' return to campus amid COVID-19 pandemic

Athletes have not been allowed on campus since mid-March when the novel coronavirus pandemic halted college sports.

The statement also outlined steps that will be taken if a player tests positive for COVID-19.

The athletic department, working with state and local officials, will determine the best place for the infected player to self-isolate and will coordinate care. Facilities the athlete visited will be notified and local guidelines on reporting and contract tracing will be followed. After being symptom-free for 72 hours, a COVID-19-positive athlete will take another test and be monitored before returning to workouts.

Student-athletes who may have come into contact with an infected person will be asked to self-isolate until they test negative and are symptom-free for 72 hours.

Strength and conditioning workouts will be held in the Forward Center weight room at Camp Randall Stadium and the weight room in the lower level of the McClain Center. The turf inside the McClain Center, Camp Randall Stadium and the grass field adjacent to Camp Randall are open for student-athletes, while other facilities such as LaBahn Arena and the Kohl Center remain closed. Athletic trainers are available by appointment for minor injuries incurred during these voluntary workouts.