Utah State fires former Badgers coach Gary Andersen after 0-3 start

Utah State and coach Gary Andersen are parting ways after a 0-3 start to the season for the Aggies.

Andersen, who coached the Wisconsin Badgers in 2013-14, was in the second year of his second stint at Utah State.

"After a thorough analysis on the current state of our football team, we believe a change at head coach is in the best interest of our program moving forward," athletic director John Hartwell said Saturday in a statement. "The continued success and development of Aggie football is a priority and we want to make sure we are regular contenders for the Mountain West Championship."

Co-defensive coordinator Frank Maile will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Andersen, 56, went 26-24 at Utah State from 2009-12, leaving after an 11-2 season to take over at Wisconsin, where he went 19-7 in two seasons.

Utah State went 7-6 last season in Andersen's return, a disappointing season with eventual Green Bay Packers first-round draft pick Jordan Love at quarterback.

This season the Aggies have been on the short end of three lopsided games, most recently a 34-9 loss to Nevada on Thursday night.