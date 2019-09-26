If Urban Meyer returns to coaching, he said it won’t be to lead the Michigan Wolverines.
Meyer, the former Ohio State Buckeyes coach who went 7-0 against Michigan, told WBNS radio in Columbus that he’s enjoying his work as a Fox and Big Ten Network analyst, and as an Ohio State athletic administrator and instructor.
When co-host Bobby Carpenter, a former Ohio State linebacker, jokingly asked Meyer about rumors that he could succeed Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, Meyer replied, “No, that’s not going to happen.”
Earlier this week, BetOnline released odds for Michigan’s next coach if Harbaugh doesn’t return, placing Meyer at 7-to-1, behind Stanford’s David Shaw, Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall and others.
BetOnline lists Meyer as the favorite (3-to-2 odds) to become USC’s head coach in 2020, and lists 1-to-10 odds that Meyer will return to the sideline next season.