Upside down Big Ten features Indiana soaring, Penn State struggling, Wisconsin sitting

3. Penn State's problems are proliferating.

Penn State is having the opposite start of Indiana. The Nittany Lions are 0-3 for the first time since 2001 after their 35-19 loss to Maryland.

They fell behind 21-0 and never led against the Terrapins, eliciting media and fan accusations that the team has thrown in the towel with little to compete for at this point.

It's a perplexing season so far.

There's no excuse for a talented defense to be unable to get any pressure on quarterbacks. Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa looked relaxed as he went 18 of 26 for 282 yards and three touchdowns.

Offensively, quarterback Sean Clifford has struggled to find open receivers. Don't let the 340 passing yards against Maryland deceive you. He didn't start finding his targets until the game was out of hand.

Surely the losses of linebacker Micah Parsons, who opted out, and running back Journey Brown, who is out for medical reasons, have had an impact. But Penn State should be more competitive than what it's displaying.

"We're not as one right now," receiver Jahan Dotson said. "We're not a unit right now. "