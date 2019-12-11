Updated renderings show latest concepts for Camp Randall Stadium renovation

The University of Wisconsin is getting closer to a design for upcoming renovations to Camp Randall Stadium.

New renderings for work to create premium seating and club spaces from what now is rows of bleachers behind the football venue's south end zone show a multi-level approach.

The drawings were included in materials that made up part of an informational presentation Wednesday to Madison's Joint Campus Area Committee. They further detail a project that has been in the works for more than three years but one that had only limited details when UW officials went public in October.

UW senior associate athletic director Jason King said that the renderings represent only broad concepts and not firm plans. The school is in the process of hiring a firm to serve as architect and contractor for the project.

The tentative schedule calls for work to begin as soon as the 2020 home football season ends in November and be substantially completed in time for the 2021 season. The renovation will decrease Camp Randall's capacity from the current 80,321, which is 17th-largest in college football.