Unique position as Badgers' director of meditation training offers Chad McGehee chance to explore mental performance

The disruption to daily lives because of stay-at-home orders and a move to online learning is something that athletes can use mindfulness and meditation to address, McGehee said. In the same way that a volleyball player can let her mind wander on a negative experience briefly but bring focus back in time for the next point, worries about the next few months can be offset by staying in the moment.

Meditation practices also have shown benefits in sleep and recovery, McGehee said, critical areas for athletes.

On the playing field, he said athletes have reported a sensation of relaxation and alert focus as a peak mental condition for competition.

“It’s great when we feel it. It’s a bummer when we don’t,” McGehee said. “Most of us don’t know how to train for it, so this is actually training for it.”

The sessions that McGehee has directed with UW players have been popular, Tiedt said. He relayed an anecdote about a member of the football team sounding jealous about a technique that the volleyball team got taught first.

“The fact that there’s momentum there without us having to talk about it was a true indication that this is really good stuff and we want to continue to use it to develop the entire student,” Tiedt said.