Unfinished business fuels Wisconsin wide receiver veterans Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor

Whitted told his two seniors that he wasn’t looking to leave UW, and he wanted to coach them through a full offseason and season. The bond he formed with them factored into their decisions to return for another season of college football.

“I just had faith in coach Whit and when I first met him, I could tell that was somebody that I can trust and that was genuinely a good person,” Davis said. “So I love the dude and I can't wait to keep learning from him. As soon as I met him, I knew that that was a guy that I want to learn from and that he could take me to the next level with some of the stuff he knew.”

Added Pryor: “He’s coached guys where I'm trying to get — All-American and top receivers in the NFL, and he's played receiver as well. That was the thing as we talked to him, just how he was talking to us and the things he was saying, it caught my attention in my head, just me wanting to learn from him.”

Practices this month have been a slight return to normalcy for the Badgers receivers, a far cry from the days this fall when large parts of the team might be held out due to contact tracing. They’re working on timing and communication with sophomore Graham Mertz and the rest of the quarterbacks. UW needs Davis and Pryor to provide big-play ability on the outside as the rest of the group comes along.