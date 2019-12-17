Tyler Biadasz, Jonathan Taylor, Zack Baun represent Wisconsin Badgers on Sporting News All-American teams

Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Biadasz and Zack Baun of the University of Wisconsin football team continue to pile up All-American honors.

Biadasz, a junior center, and Taylor, a junior tailback, were named first-team All-Americans by the Sporting News, while Baun, a senior linebacker, was a second-team pick.

Taylor earned his second consecutive first-team selection from the publication, and was a second-team pick as a freshman. Taylor was a key threat for No. 11 UW (10-3) as a runner and a receiver. He had 1,909 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing and tallied 209 yards and five touchdowns receiving. His 26 touchdowns scored led the Football Bowl Subdivision. Taylor also led the FBS with 58 runs of 10 yards or more.

Biadasz — an Amherst native — was the linchpin of the offensive line that cleared the way for Taylor. UW gained 3,127 yards on the ground and scored 37 touchdowns. The Badgers allowed just 20 sacks this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Biadasz allowed four pressures on 352 pass-blocking snaps.

Baun, a Brown Deer product, led the Badgers with 12½ sacks and had 71 total tackles. He forced two fumbles and had one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

Here’s a look at the full team: