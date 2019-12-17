You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tyler Biadasz, Jonathan Taylor, Zack Baun represent Wisconsin Badgers on Sporting News All-American teams
0 comments
breaking topical top story

Tyler Biadasz, Jonathan Taylor, Zack Baun represent Wisconsin Badgers on Sporting News All-American teams

{{featured_button_text}}

Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Biadasz and Zack Baun of the University of Wisconsin football team continue to pile up All-American honors.

Biadasz, a junior center, and Taylor, a junior tailback, were named first-team All-Americans by the Sporting News, while Baun, a senior linebacker, was a second-team pick.

Taylor earned his second consecutive first-team selection from the publication, and was a second-team pick as a freshman. Taylor was a key threat for No. 11 UW (10-3) as a runner and a receiver. He had 1,909 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing and tallied 209 yards and five touchdowns receiving. His 26 touchdowns scored led the Football Bowl Subdivision. Taylor also led the FBS with 58 runs of 10 yards or more.

Biadasz — an Amherst native — was the linchpin of the offensive line that cleared the way for Taylor. UW gained 3,127 yards on the ground and scored 37 touchdowns. The Badgers allowed just 20 sacks this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Biadasz allowed four pressures on 352 pass-blocking snaps.

Baun, a Brown Deer product, led the Badgers with 12½ sacks and had 71 total tackles. He forced two fumbles and had one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

Here’s a look at the full team:

Sporting News 2019 All-American team

First-team Offense

QB: Joe Burrow, LSU

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

WR: CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

WR: Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

TE: Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic

OT: Penei Sewell, Oregon

G: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

C: Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

G: John Simpson, Clemson

OT: Andrew Thomas, Georgia

ATH: Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky

First-team Defense

DL: Chase Young, Ohio State

DL: Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL: James Lynch, Baylor

DL: Bradlee Anae, Utah

LB: Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

LB: Curtis Weaver, Boise State

LB: Evan Weaver, Cal

CB: Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

CB: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

S: Grant Delpit, LSU

First-team Special Teams

K: Keith Duncan, Iowa

P: Max Duffy, Kentucky

RET: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second-Team Offense

QB: Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

RB: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

RB: Travis Etienne, Clemson

WR: DeVonta Smith, Alabama

WR: Omar Bayless, Arkansas State

TE: Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

OT: Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

G: Kevin Dotson, Louisiana

C: Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

G: Shane Lemieux, Oregon

OT: Mekhi Becton, Louisville

ATH: Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis

Second-team Defense

DL: Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DL: Jaylen Twyman, Pitt

DL: Quincy Roche, Temple

DL: Gregory Rousseau, Miami

LB: Treshaun Hayward, Western Michigan

LB: Micah Parsons, Penn State

LB: Zack Baun, Wisconsin

CB: Trevon Diggs, Alabama

CB: Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech

S: Xavier McKinney, Alabama

S: J.R. Reed, Georgia

Second-team Special Teams

K: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

P: Braden Mann, Texas A&M

RET: Joe Reed, Virginia

Get to know the Badgers' 2020 recruiting class

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics