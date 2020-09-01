Trump, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talk about starting football season

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Documents revealed as part of a lawsuit filed by eight football players at Nebraska showed Big Ten presidents on Aug. 11 voted 11-3 to cancel the fall season, which shifted the conference’s focus to creating plans for a spring-semester season. The only schools voting to play were Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State.

Warren doesn’t have the power to unilaterally start the season — the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors would need to vote again to do that. Big Ten COP/C bylaws state 60 percent of the council had to vote to cancel the fall seasons, so if a vote to restart them held the same standard, six voters would need to flip their vote.

So far, the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force has been evaluating start dates as early as Thanksgiving and as late and late January.