Former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields will ask the NCAA for immediate eligibility in hopes of playing for Ohio State in 2019, Thomas Mars, the attorney helping the freshman signal caller with his request, told ESPN Wednesday morning.
Fields would typically have to sit out a year after transferring, but Mars is optimistic he can use a new NCAA transfer waiver guideline to help Fields.
Fields announced his decision to transfer to Ohio State last Friday and this week enrolled in classes.
Fields' much-anticipated announcement gives new Ohio State coach Ryan Day a sublimely talented dual-threat passer to run his offense.
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. is leaving school early to jump to the NFL in 2019.
Fields decided to transfer from Georgia after he was unable to beat out starter Jake Fromm.
Fields' arrival at Ohio State is huge for Day, who took over as coach after Urban Meyer's retirement. Fields was the overall No. 2 national prospect in the 2018 recruiting class and was highly sought after he announced his intention to transfer last month.
Fields helped give Georgia coach Kirby Smart the nation's top-rated signing class last year.
The Kennesaw, Georgia-native deepens Ohio State at quarterback and sets up an intriguing competition with Tate Martell.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Field was relegated to backup for the sixth-ranked Bulldogs behind star sophomore Fromm this season. Fields played in all 12 games, completing 27 of 39 passes for 328 yards with four touchdowns, and running for 266 yards and four touchdowns. His most significant playing time, though, came in lopsided victories against nonconference opponents.
"I appreciate what coach Smart and the UGA football coaching staff have done to help me progress as a quarterback and for their patience and understanding while I thoughtfully considered my future as a student-athlete," Fields said on his Twitter account.
Fields' most notable play of the season came in the SEC championship game loss to No. 1 Alabama, when he was used on a failed fake punt in the fourth quarter that set up the Crimson Tide's go-ahead touchdown.
Haskins broke several single-season Big Ten and school rushing records and was third in Heisman Trophy voting.