Transfer defensive end Isaac Townsend sees right culture, opportunity with Badgers

“I want to stay as lean as I can, but still put on some muscle, of course. So we'll see how my body grows with that. But I think I've done a decent job on that. No one is crazy concerned about my weight,” he said.

Dipping into the transfer portal is a rarity for UW, with just two transferred-in players on last year’s roster. However, in December, UW’s director of player personnel Saeed Khalif hinted that defensive line could be a position at which the Badgers seek to bring in a transfer this offseason.

“You really can't identify that lineman that early because his body needs to develop to know that he's going to be able to carry the weight,” Khalif said.