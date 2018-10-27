EVANSTON, Ill. — Alex Hornibrook is officially off the hook.
The junior quarterback essentially has been blamed for everything that ails the University of Wisconsin football team during this season of disappointment, but the 20th-ranked Badgers' 31-17 loss to red-hot Northwestern at Ryan Field Saturday showed that Hornibrook is far from the only person responsible for a veteran offense that has underachieved all season.
With Hornibrook sidelined by a concussion, promising sophomore Jack Coan made his long-awaited debut as a starter and, aside from two costly ballhandling errors, played reasonably well. The problem was, nothing changed. Even with a new quarterback, the offense continued its season-long trend of moving the ball freely but sputtering and stalling before it reaches the end zone.
As a result, UW's record dropped to 5-3 in a season many predicted would end up in the College Football Playoff. The Badgers also face an uphill battle in their quest to return to the Big Ten Conference title game after falling to 3-2 in conference play, well in arrears of West Division leader Northwestern, which improved to 5-1 in the conference.
It was hoped Coan could provide a spark to UW's stagnant, mistake-prone offense with Hornibrook still in the concussion protocol, but that didn't happen. Instead, it was same old, same old for the Badgers offense, which has scored 21, 13 and now 17 points in UW's three losses despite returning all but two starters from a unit that averaged 33.8 points per game last season.
Showing greater mobility and a quicker release than Hornibrook, Coan completed 20 of 31 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown. Not great, but not bad for a player who didn't find out until Tuesday that he would be starting.
"I thought certainly he did some good things and yet when you go back and look at the film there's going to be come areas where he can learn from it," coach Paul Chryst said. "It's the same for any player on this team. You want them to play flawless and yet that seldom happens with any player. I was proud of the way he played and handled it and approached the week."
Coan's teammates were happy with the way he played in the game. He fumbled while scrambling inside UW's 10-yard line, handing a touchdown to the Wildcats, and he failed to connect with tailback Jonathan Taylor on a handoff, which led to another Northwestern touchdown, but otherwise held his own.
"I think it was good," guard Michael Deiter said. "To make your first start on the road, there's a lot of stuff that could go into it. I think he battled. He played well. He was confident. I didn't think there was anything crazy on his end that he was struggling with. I think he played really well. We just need to help him."
Providing help to the quarterback has been a problem for the supporting cast all season, preventing UW's offense from becoming the juggernaut it looked like it could become. The offense has played fitfully almost every week, but it especially struggled against defenses with stout front sevens that were able to slow its signature running game.
Hornibrook wasn't able to make defenses such as BYU and Michigan pay for focusing on the run and Coan wasn't able to make Northwestern pay, either. UW simply hasn't been able to put together the blend of running and passing — in that order — that has made past offenses so successful under Chryst, either as head coach or offensive coordinator.
"We had complete faith in Jack," fullback Alec Ingold said. "People are going to get injured and people are going to have to step up. We were ready for Jack to step it up and make it happen. He was poised in there and I feel like everyone that's on the offense was happy to see him out there and able to make some plays with his feet and throw the ball. It's just something where everyone else had to step up and we just didn't get that done."
Chryst didn't reduce the offense much for Coan, who by all accounts had an excellent week of preparation. However, his desire to give Coan time to gain confidence led to some conservative play-calling and many short, safe passes, especially in the first half.
Coan threw only nine passes in the opening half. With UW trailing throughout the second half, he threw 22. However, he didn't attempt many intermediate or deep balls and his longest completion went for 18 yards.
"I think you adjust (the game plan) a little bit for each player but it's not like we had to scale back," Chryst said. "I think what hurt us more than that was just not being as efficient on third down and getting a rhythm going offensively. I think that affected our run game. That's a heck of a defense and we didn't think it would be easy by any means. But I think those things probably impacted it as much as who the quarterback is."
Indeed, while UW's quarterback play hasn't been great, very little about its offense has been. Mostly, it's been inconsistent.
"I think the highs that we have week in and week out are pretty high, but the lows are low," tackle David Edwards said. "We have to clean up the things that just kill us — the penalties, the negative-yardage (plays), the sacks, the hurries, the things that you can control. You just have to continue to be more consistent."
No matter who is playing quarterback.