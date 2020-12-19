Tom Oates: Wisconsin Badgers save face with hard-fought victory over rival Minnesota Golden Gophers

No, the Badgers didn't cure all their offensive ills. In fact, the offense continued to look toothless well into the third quarter. But all of that was forgotten by the end thanks to running back Garrett Groshek and wide receiver Jack Dunn, two senior walk-ons who played their best games when they were needed the most. They didn't get frustrated by UW's ongoing lack of offense and they didn't let anyone else get frustrated, either.

"I thought they kept fighting through that and knowing that it takes everyone," coach Paul Chryst said of his offense. "Obviously, when you struggle it can wear on not just the offense (but) the whole team. You've just got to be resilient and you've got to keep going and I thought in many ways we did. We came up with some drives. There were times when we didn't change the field, but I thought we had some good drives and guys stepped in. Obviously, we've got to be and want to be a lot better there. It makes it hard to (win). If you're going to be in a lot of games like this, you've got to score points. But we found a way tonight to score more than Minnesota and that was big."

Although the Badgers' 20 points matched their total from the previous three games, the game again showed why scoring has become so difficult since they ran up 94 points against Illinois and Michigan in their first two games.