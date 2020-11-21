Tom Oates: Wisconsin Badgers have another promising season sidetracked by a painful loss at Northwestern

Northwestern, which has gone from last to first place in the division with the addition of grad transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey, raised its record to 5-0 and has games remaining against Michigan State, Minnesota and Illinois, all teams with losing records. UW is still in second place in the West at 2-1, but it must win its final three games and hope the Wildcats lose two of three.

Of course, we've seen this all before. UW had five turnovers Saturday; the last time that happened in a game was at Northwestern in 2014. UW lost that day 20-14.

Indeed, UW's loss followed a pattern established over three decades but particularly since Pat Fitzgerald became coach of the Wildcats. Fitzgerald's defenses usually have been able to slow UW's bread-and-butter running game, then force turnovers when UW has to pass, especially in games at Ryan Field.

That makes Northwestern a bad matchup for UW. Just as UW's entire game plan is built around a power running game, Northwestern's formula for success is built around an extremely physical front seven.

