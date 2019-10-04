That 4-0 record certainly looks good. So does the No. 8 national ranking. The defense has been dominant every week and the offense only struggled against Northwestern, which happens every year.
So what's not to like about the University of Wisconsin football team?
Entering Saturday's game against Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium, the biggest problem has been the special teams.
"I think it's been inconsistent," coach Paul Chryst said. "I think there's some things they are doing well that you can build on but obviously areas where they've got to grow and get better at."
Last week's 24-15 victory over Northwestern was a prime example. There was some good, some bad and some where the special teams broke even. Ultimately, though, it was special-teams mistakes in the second half that allowed Northwestern to make UW sweat more than it needed to toward the end.
Zack Hintze consistently turning kickoffs into touchbacks, Collin Larsh making his longest field goal of the season and solid punt and kickoff coverage represented the good last week. Anthony Lotti twice failing to pin Northwestern deep with Aussie-style punts, Rashad Wildgoose committing a fourth-down face-mask penalty that allowed Northwestern to retain possession, Jack Dunn losing a fumble on a punt return and Christian Volpentesta's inability to corral an onside kick were the bad.
"Our special teams have had moments that were really good," Chryst said. "I think last week is a good example. The negatives are in essence the three turnovers."
The bad clearly outweighed the good against Northwestern, but UW got away with it. Statistics indicate the Badgers have been doing that all season. If they don't reverse that trend, it likely will come back to haunt them once they get back into Big Ten Conference play.
Statistical rankings don't mean quite as much on special teams as they do on offense and defense because there aren't as many snaps and one or two big plays can skew the results. But UW's national rankings in key special-teams stats don't paint a pretty picture.
The Badgers rank 119th out of 130 teams in field-goal percentage (Larsh is 2-for-5). They rank 73rd in kickoff returns and 36th in kickoff coverage, 56th in punt returns and 73rd in punt coverage. With Lotti doing all the punting, they rank 89th in yards per punt and 121st in net punting (34.0 yards).
For a program that since 1990 has prided itself on generating hidden yards and winning the field-position battle, some of those numbers are unacceptable. Then again, the special teams have seldom been a weapon since Chryst and special teams coordinator Chris Haering arrived in 2015.
The Badgers' average national ranking in field-goal percentage over the past five seasons is 82nd, and that includes the 2017 season when Rafael Gaglianone went 16-for-18 and they were fifth. Their average ranking in kickoff and punt returns is 83rd and 76th, respectively. They're better in kickoff and punt coverage, where they rank 37th and 65th, respectively. But in net yards per punt, they rank 113th.
Seldom during that time have special teams killed the Badgers. They haven't made many game-turning plays but they haven't had many major blunders, either. More than anything, the special-teams units haven't helped UW win games.
Part of that is because UW's specialists have been inconsistent. Gaglianone battled injuries and alternated brilliant and bad seasons during his career. Lotti, a senior, doesn't have a big leg but was excellent his first two seasons at pinning opponents inside the 20. Other than the one year Nick Nelson returned punts, UW hasn't had a dynamic return man.
There have been some positive signs this season, however. Hintze has delivered touchbacks on 22 of his 29 kickoffs, including 10 of 11 in the last two games. Though he hasn't had many opportunities, Aron Cruickshank has averaged 25.8 yards per kickoff return. Dunn had some trouble fielding the rugby-style knuckleballs of Northwestern punter Daniel Kubiuk, but before that he consistently gave UW those 8- to 15-yard returns that positively affect field position.
Still, Chryst has higher expectations than that for his special teams.
"I think special teams in general, it is a chance to tilt the field," he said. "For our team, if you have a good defense, when we've got opportunities (we have to convert). We missed out last week. I thought we missed out on two opportunities to pin them deep. So you've got to impact the game. ... There's going to be good teams that we're going face. There's so many games you play where, is it a push offensively, defensively? Who has the edge? Our expectation is for special teams to help make a difference and contribute to us winning. In that way, we've had moments, but you couldn't say necessarily in the big picture that we've done it in all the games."
UW's struggles on special teams aren't due to a lack of emphasis. The Badgers work at it and Chryst even sneaks a starter or two onto his special-teams units.
"We spend a lot of time with it," he said. "It's getting guys to buy into it. I think they're good there. But now, when the opportunities come, do you take advantage of them? Do you deliver on them?"
So far, the Badgers haven't done that as much as they'll need to in the weeks ahead.