Tom Oates: These Badgers, Ducks very different than the teams that met in 2012 Rose Bowl

The Ducks, on the other hand, have changed dramatically. Coach Mario Cristobal came to Oregon in 2017 after four seasons as an assistant coach at Alabama and is changing the program's long-standing image as a track team in cleats. Cristobal is turning the Ducks into a Crimson Tide-like blend of speed and power, which was good enough to give them the Pac-12 Conference championship this season. Senior quarterback Justin Herbert, a likely first-round NFL draft pick, leads the way, but the running backs — Cristobal uses three — are no longer the fastest players on the field.

"This team wants to be physical," UW linebacker Chris Orr said. "They want to run the ball and not even throw it. Their running backs want to get north-south. Everybody's trying to finish the play in a dominant position, just like us. They're just doing it in a different way. They're just doing it from the spread instead of the 'I.' I would say they're different from that team in that they want to hit you in the mouth. Before, it was more so about getting it to the athletes out in space, but they want to hit you in the mouth."

Not just on offense, either.