For two decades, the story has been the same whenever the University of Wisconsin and Northwestern meet in football.
The condensed version goes something like this: Pesky Northwestern is a thorn in the side of perennial power UW.
There’s only one problem with that. While it may have been true at one time, the narrative no longer applies. Indeed, it needs to be changed.
When the eighth-ranked Badgers face off with the defending Big Ten Conference West Division champion Wildcats on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, the playing field will be even. No matter that UW is an impressive 3-0 and Northwestern is a disappointing 1-2 this season, to consider the game anything but two rivals slugging it out on equal terms would be to ignore history.
Over the past four seasons, Northwestern has joined UW and Iowa as the teams to beat in the division. The Wildcats’ recent stretch of games with the Badgers bears that out.
Since Paul Chryst took over as the Badgers coach in 2015, UW and Northwestern have split their four games, including the Wildcats’ 31-17 victory last season in Evanston. In the four games, UW has scored 78 points to Northwestern’s 75.
During that time, UW won two West titles and finished second twice while Northwestern had one title, two seconds and a fourth. UW’s Big Ten record from 2015 through 2018 was 27-8, Northwestern’s was 26-9.
It’s clear Northwestern has become much more than the team UW hates to play. Every year the matchup is competitive. Every year it has meaning.
None of that will change today.
“They are the same Northwestern,” UW linebacker Chris Orr said. “They always have good players. They’re always sound. There’s no real miscues with them. It’s all about who can play 100 percent error-free and who can dominate the line of scrimmage. It’s going to be a fun game. This is definitely a challenging task for us but something we are definitely looking forward to.”
That’s not just paint-by-numbers pregame rhetoric, either. Since 2000, UW has a 6-7 record against Northwestern, and neither team has won more than two in a row.
During the early part of that stretch, Northwestern’s spread offense under the late Randy Walker gave UW’s defense fits. Since Pat Fitzgerald succeeded Walker as coach in 2006, his always-stout front seven has matched UW’s physicality along the line of scrimmage, often holding its bread-and-butter running game in check and forcing the Badgers offense to find a Plan B.
Last year’s game was typical, though Northwestern’s 14-point margin of victory wasn’t. The Wildcats hadn’t beaten UW by more than nine points since 1995, but they held Badgers tailback Jonathan Taylor to 46 yards on 11 carries and recovered three fumbles, two of them by Taylor. UW quarterback Jack Coan, making his first collegiate start, wasn’t able to make up the difference at that point in his career.
“I think that when you play this team in general, you’re going to have to earn everything you get,” Chryst said. “They’re tough, they’re physical, you’ve got to work for it and you’ve got to earn it.”
With UW moving into the top 10 and Northwestern a 24½-point underdog, this is exactly the situation that has favored the Wildcats over the years. UW was ranked in the Top 25 and Northwestern was unranked for 10 of the past 13 meetings, but the Badgers only went 4-6 in those games. Worse, many of the losses came at bad times and put a damper on promising UW seasons.
So far, UW’s season is brimming with promise. In the NCAA statistics, the Badgers are seventh in scoring (48.3 points per game) and first in scoring defense (4.7). The Wildcats, who lost to Stanford and Michigan State, are 128th in scoring (15.7) and 41st in scoring defense (20.7). The Wildcats defense is solid but the offense has been abysmal with touted freshman transfer Hunter Johnson at quarterback. They rank 130th — dead last — in passing efficiency as a team.
Despite the recent history between the teams, two things point to a successful day for UW.
First, the game is at Camp Randall. UW may be 1-5 in Evanston since 2000, but it is 5-2 against Northwestern at home. One of those two home losses, however, was a vexing 13-7 decision in 2015 in which UW was held to minus-26 rushing yards (sacks included). That was the only game since 2000 in which both teams were ranked.
Second, while UW hit the season on a dead sprint, Northwestern is experiencing its typical early season struggles. In the past four seasons, including the current one, Northwestern is 5-14 in September, so timing may be on the Badgers’ side, especially if they want to eventually dethrone the Wildcats in the division.
“I wouldn’t say we have something extra (motivation-wise) because of them being the West Division champs, but I think it’s just the fact that that we are getting to the Western division,” Orr said. “For us to accomplish the goals we want to accomplish, you need to win the West. So I would say there’s probably a little extra with that, but we are not approaching this game any different than the last three. We’re still going out there looking to play our ball.”
So far, that has been good enough to steamroll every opponent in UW’s path. As Northwestern has shown, however, it is no longer just any opponent.