Tom Oates: Highlights few and far between in Wisconsin sports in 2020

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 300,000 Americans and dramatically altered our way of life, the most commonly heard refrain is, “2020 can’t end soon enough.”

It’s no different in the sports world, especially here in Wisconsin.

Sure, there were state sports highlights in 2020. The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team overcame a ton of adversity to claim a share of the Big Ten Conference title. The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo won his second consecutive NBA most valuable player award and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers put himself in the discussion for a third NFL MVP award with a string of brilliant performances this fall. Madison golfer Jerry Kelly won a senior major.

The highlights were few and far between, though, and the COVID outbreak led to lost opportunities for athletes, teams and fans across Wisconsin.