Tom Oates: Highlights few and far between in Wisconsin sports in 2020

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 300,000 Americans and dramatically altered our way of life, the most commonly heard refrain is, “2020 can’t end soon enough.”
It’s no different in the sports world, especially here in Wisconsin.
Sure, there were state sports highlights in 2020. The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team overcame a ton of adversity to claim a share of the Big Ten Conference title. The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo won his second consecutive NBA most valuable player award and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers put himself in the discussion for a third NFL MVP award with a string of brilliant performances this fall. Madison golfer Jerry Kelly won a senior major.
The highlights were few and far between, though, and the COVID outbreak led to lost opportunities for athletes, teams and fans across Wisconsin.
Of course, it pales in comparison to the loss of life, strain on the health-care system and damage to the economy, but thousands of high school and college athletes had their seasons shortened, altered, interrupted or eliminated entirely by COVID restrictions. We were denied a chance to see if UW could carry its strong play into the NCAA tournament, if the Bucks could continue their regular-season momentum in the playoffs, if the UW football team could live up to its lofty expectations, if Madison’s Steve Stricker could win the AmFam Championship and Ryder Cup golf tournaments on Wisconsin soil.
Although the sports world shut down for four and a half months starting in mid-March, there were still many highs and lows in Wisconsin sports. Here are 20 of the most significant (in chronological order):
Jan. 1: UW can’t finish off OregonEighth-ranked UW held sixth-ranked Oregon to 204 yards, the fewest by any Rose Bowl team in 40 years, but uncharacteristic mistakes — four turnovers, nine penalties — allowed the Ducks to escape with a 28-27 victory. UW’s Jonathan Taylor surpassed 2,000 yards rushing for the second consecutive season, but it took him 21 carries to get 94 yards.
Jan. 19: Packers routed in NFC title gameThe Packers struggled to stop the run throughout coach Matt La Fleur’s first season and it finally came back to bite them in the NFC Championship Game. Led by Raheem Mostert’s 220 yards and four touchdowns, the 49ers eliminated the Packers 37-20. So dominant was the 49ers’ rushing game they only attempted eight passes.
Jan. 25: King departs UW
Sophomore Kobe King, UW’s leading scorer in Big Ten play, abruptly left the program, saying it was “not the right fit for me as a player and person.” King briefly transferred to Nebraska and is now at Minnesota State-Mankato. At the same time, UW strength coach Erik Helland was forced out for his use of a racial slur while relating a story from his past to several players.
March 6: Yelich signs extension
Outfielder Christian Yelich, the National League MVP in 2018 and runner-up in 2019, signed a seven-year contract extension with the Brewers, a deal that will keep him in Milwaukee for the next nine years at a cost of $215 million. Yelich later threw a scare into everyone by falling into a deep slump, hitting only .205 in the shortened regular season.
March 7: Share of Big Ten title caps UW rebound
UW started out 6-6 in Big Ten Conference men’s basketball, but traveled to Indiana on a seven-game winning streak. The Badgers made it eight in a row when Brad Davison’s two late free throws sealed a 60-56 victory, giving them a share of the Big Ten title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. The Big Ten and NCAA tournaments were canceled, leaving the red-hot Badgers and Big Ten coach of the year Greg Gard to wonder what might have been.
March 20: Marquette’s Howard All-America
Point guard Markus Howard, Marquette’s all-time scoring leader, was named first-team All-America by The Associated Press after topping the nation with 27.8 points per game. Howard was Marquette’s fifth AP All-American and the first since Dwyane Wade in 2003.
April 27: Packers trade up for Love
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst traded up four spots in the first round the NFL draft to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, presumably as Aaron Rodgers’ successor even though Rodgers, who just turned 37, plans to play into his 40s. After selecting a quarterback, running back and tight end in the first three rounds, Gutekunst drew heavy criticism for ignoring obvious needs at wide receiver and linebacker.
Aug. 16: Major breakthrough for Kelly
Madison’s Jerry Kelly rode a hole-in-one to win his first golf major, the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. His lead slipping away on Sunday, Kelly, 53, aced the 177-yard 12th hole to turn a 1-stroke lead into a 3-stroke lead and cruised home from there for his seventh PGA Tour Champions victory.
Aug. 26: Bucks stage protest
Angered by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Bucks guard George Hill decided to protest social injustice by sitting out Game 5 of Milwaukee’s first-round playoff series with Orlando. Hill was joined first by his teammates and then by other teams, sparking a three-day shutdown in the NBA playoffs and generating similar protests across the sports world.
Sept. 8: Bucks ousted in playoffs
The Bucks were an NBA-best 53-12 when the league shut down March 9, but never regained their form when play resumed on July 31 and were ousted from the Eastern Conference playoffs in five games by fifth-seeded Miami. Playing in the Orlando bubble, the Bucks went 3-5 to finish out the regular season, beat the Magic in their first-round series but couldn’t get their offense going against the Heat and were eliminated 103-94 in Game 5.
Sept. 13: Adams, Packers win opener
Davante Adams caught 14 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay’s 43-34 victory at Minnesota in the season opener, kicking off a season-long assault on the Packers record books by the seventh-year wide receiver.
Sept. 18: Another MVP for Giannis
Antetokounmpo won his second consecutive NBA MVP award after averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. The Greek Freak became only the third player to win the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same season, joining Hakeem Olajuwon and Michael Jordan.
Sept. 27: Brewers swept in playoffs
The Brewers closed MLB’s truncated regular season with a 29-31 record, but still claimed the eighth spot in the expanded playoffs for a franchise-record third consecutive postseason berth. Alas, the punchless Brewers, who hit .223 during the regular season, were quickly eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers, scoring two runs and batting .172 in two games against the eventual World Series champions.
Sept. 27: Packers edge Saints
After scoring 85 points in their first two games, the Packers aced their toughest test of the season with a 37-30 victory at New Orleans. The game was tied 27-27, but the Packers scored 10 straight points, capped off by Rodgers’ 1-yard touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan with 2 minutes left. Green Bay beat Atlanta to go 4-0 the following week and after four games was averaging 38 points and 445.5 yards per game.
Oct. 23: Mertz wows in starting debut
Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz created a national buzz in his long-awaited first start, completing 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns during a 45-7 rout of Illinois in the Badgers’ delayed season opener. Mertz threw four touchdown passes in the first half as No. 14 UW rolled to a 28-7 lead. Starting in place of injured senior Jack Coan, Mertz completed his first 17 passes.
Nov. 13: Packers great Hornung dies
Paul Hornung, the Golden Boy of the Packers’ Glory Years, died at 84 after battling dementia. A Heisman Trophy winner as a quarterback at Notre Dame, Hornung became a scoring machine as a halfback and kicker in Green Bay and was a driving force behind the first four of Vince Lombardi’s five NFL titles. He was the fourth Hall of Famer from the Lombardi Packers to pass away in 2020, with Willie Wood, Willie Davis and Herb Adderley preceding him.
Nov. 21: Northwestern hands UW first loss
The UW football team’s 2-0 start sparked talk of a national championship, but the bubble burst, as it often does for UW, at Northwestern. With his top two wide receivers out, Mertz had four turnovers as the No. 10 Badgers lost 17-7 to the No. 19 Wildcats. The siege of injuries and COVID issues then hit the running backs as UW lost to two more ranked teams — Indiana and Iowa — due to a lack of offense. UW scored fewer than 10 points in three straight games for the first time since 1990.
Nov. 24: Bucks trade for Holiday
After consecutive playoff flameouts despite having the best regular-season record in the NBA, the Bucks upgraded at point guard, trading Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and three future first-round draft picks for New Orleans’ Jrue Holiday. Unlike Bledsoe, who disappeared in the playoffs the past two years, Holliday has a history of playing well in the postseason.
Dec. 15: Giannis signs biggest NBA contract
Antetokounmpo remained loyal to the franchise that drafted him, signing a five-year, $228 million supermax contract extension and reaffirming his desire to bring a championship to his adopted hometown of Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo’s selflessness and work ethic are unmatched, putting the onus on Bucks ownership to help him reach his goal.
Dec. 19: UW crushes ranked Louisville
No. 12 UW lit up No. 23 Louisville from 3-point range in a record-setting 85-48 victory at the empty Kohl Center. The Cardinals were weakened by injuries and COVID, but the Badgers were 16-for-25 from deep. The 37-point margin of victory was their largest ever against a top 25 opponent. Louisville hadn’t lost by such a lopsided score since 1956.
Tom Oates: Ranking the top 10 Wisconsin sports families
10. OGUNBOWALE/STONE
McDonald's all-Americans are few and far between in the state, but two from one family? In the same year? Arike Ogunbowale (above) and Diamond Stone are first cousins who dominated Wisconsin prep basketball in 2015. Ogunbowale led Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels to the WIAA Division 1 state title, scoring a record 55 points in the semifinals. Stone led Whitefish Bay Dominican to its fourth consecutive Division 4 state title, all with the 2,000-point scorer starting at center. Ogunbowale is more famous for leading Notre Dame to the NCAA women's title in 2018, hitting game-winning 3-point shots at the buzzer in both Final Four games. She is now in the WNBA. Her brother Dare is almost as well-known. He was a tailback at UW who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Stone played one season at Maryland and one in the NBA before his career stalled.
Many other families received strong consideration. Some of those were the many Granatos and Andringas of UW hockey fame; Phil and Amanda Kessel; Bob, Rob and Carlton Jeter; Ron, Jada and Javian Dayne; Al and Nick Toon; basketball families such as the Wolfs, Weavers, Ripleys, Andersons, Flowers and Landrys; Olympic gymnasts Paul and Morgan Hamm, Olympic wrestlers John and Ben Peterson; the Gullickson twins and the Whitlinger clan in tennis; Jim Sauter and his four sons in stock-car racing; and the Hackers and Stintzis in distance running.
9. SUTER
If the Johnsons are the No. 1 family in state hockey, the Suters are 1A. Three brothers from Madison's East Side — John, Bob and Gary — and Bob's son Ryan were defensemen for the Badgers. Bob played on UW's NCAA championship team in 1977 and on the "Miracle on Ice" USA Olympic team (above) in 1980. Gary played 18 seasons in the NHL, claiming rookie of the year honors in 1986, earning five All-Star selections and winning a Stanley Cup with the Calgary Flames in 1989. He was a two-time Olympian, earning a silver medal in 2002. Ryan played one season at UW and one with the Milwaukee Admirals before embarking on an NHL career that is in its 15th season. He is a three-time All-Star and two-time Olympian, claiming a silver medal in 2010. Ryan and his brother Garrett are involved with the Madison Capitols of the USHL.
8. DIENER
The Diener family has been the face of Fond du Lac basketball since the 1960s, when Dick was an all-state player. As a coach, Dick won a state title at Colfax in 1978 and twice coached Fond du Lac to the state final. Younger brother Tom, who played at UWGB, coached Milwaukee Vincent to five state titles and took Milwaukee Hamilton and Cedarburg to state as well, coaching five future NBA players. Travis (above), a nephew to Dick and Tom, was an all-state guard at Fond du Lac, was the point guard on Marquette's 2003 Final Four team, averaged 14.1 in four seasons with the Golden Eagles and played five years in the NBA. Meanwhile, Dick's sons Derek (Army), Drew (St. Louis) and Drake (DePaul) all played Division I. Travis' sister Rachel also played at St. Louis. Drew coached Cardinal Stritch to the NAIA Division 2 title in 2013. John, Tom's son, is playing at San Diego after scoring 2,250 points at Cedarburg. Another cousin, Dallas, won the WIAA state golf title in 2000.
7. MATTHEWS
Wesley Matthews (above), an 11-year NBA shooting guard who now starts for the Milwaukee Bucks, is the best basketball player to ever come out of Madison. He led Madison Memorial to a WIAA state title and was a four-year starter at Marquette. Wesley came by his athletic ability honestly. His father Wes averaged 18.1 as a three-year starter at UW and his mother, Pam Moore, was a two-time WIAA state track champion at Memorial and won a national championship in the 400 meters as a senior at UW. As a freshman, she led the UW women's basketball team in scoring and rebounding but dropped the sport to concentrate on track. Wes was well-traveled in his nine NBA seasons but played on back-to-back Los Angeles Lakers championship teams in the late 1980s.
6. HEIDEN
The only problem with Eric's unprecedented sweep of the five men's speed skating events in the 1980 Olympics (above) was that the final race was overshadowed by Team USA's upset of the Soviet Union in men's hockey the night before. Winning every race from 500 meters to 10,000 meters remains the greatest individual performance in winter Olympic history and, along with three World All-Round and four World Sprint titles, made Heiden an international superstar. His younger sister Beth, slowed by an ankle injury, managed only a bronze medal in speed skating in the same Olympics. However, Beth was a tremendous all-around athlete who won the World All-Round Championship in speed skating in 1979, the World Cycling Championship in 1980 and, as a student at Vermont, the individual title in the NCAA cross country ski meet in 1983. Eric also went into bicycle racing, competing in the Tour de France in 1986.
5. CHRYST
Most people know Paul as UW's football coach for the last five seasons, but the Chryst history goes much deeper than that. Paul's father George (above) was a Madison Edgewood grad who played for UW in the 1950s and was an assistant coach in the 1970s before becoming coach and athletic director at UW-Platteville in 1979. His Pioneers teams had a 79-60-2 record, but he is best known for getting the Chicago Bears to move their training camp in Platteville and hiring Bo Ryan as his basketball coach. Oldest son Rick Chryst played baseball at Notre Dame and was commissioner of the Mid-American Conference for 10 years. Second son Geep played football at Princeton and was a long-time NFL assistant coach. Paul quarterbacked Platteville to a WIAA state title and played quarterback and tight end for the Badgers. He was UW's record-setting offensive coordinator from 2005 to 2011 and has a sparkling 52-16 record in five seasons as head coach.
4. RICHTER
Pat (above) won a WIAA state basketball title at Madison East in 1959, earned nine letters — three each in football, basketball and baseball — at UW and played eight years in the NFL, but is best known as an all-American end on what still is the most famous Badgers game ever, the 42-37 loss to USC in the 1963 Rose Bowl in which UW rallied from a 42-14 fourth-quarter deficit to give itself a chance to win. Richter caught 11 passes for 163 yards in that game, but made his greatest contribution to the state when he returned to UW as athletic director in 1989. His first major hire was football coach Barry Alvarez and the rest, as they say, is history. Pat's son Barry was a four-year starter on defense for the UW men's hockey team, playing on an NCAA champion in 1990 and earning all-American honors in 1993. Barry also played in the 1994 Olympics and spent five seasons in the NHL.
3. JOHNSON
The Johnson name is synonymous with hockey in Wisconsin. As coach, Bob made men's hockey the most popular sport at UW in the 1970s, winning three NCAA titles. He also coached Team USA in the 1976 Olympics and for six seasons in the NHL, winning a Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991. Sons Mark (above) and Peter played for Bob at UW, and Mark remains the all-time leading goal scorer in school history with 125 in three seasons, including an NCAA title in 1977. Of course, Mark is best known as the leading scorer on the United States' "Miracle on Ice," gold-medal-winning team in the 1980 Winter Olympics before embarking on an 11-year NHL career. In recent years, he has coached the UW women's team to five national titles, taking a year off to coach the USA Olympic women's team in 2010. Mark's son Patrick and daughter Mikayla also played hockey for UW. Peter played on UW's NCAA championship team in 1981.
2. WATT
Other families have had three brothers play in the NFL, but no family has done it better than the Watts. The Pewaukee natives played at UW — J.J. (above left) and T.J. were all-Americans — before embarking on their NFL careers. A defensive end for the Houston Texans, J.J. is a three-time NFL defensive player of the year and a five-time first-team All-Pro. He was Sports Illustrated's Co-Sportsperson of the Year in 2017 after he raised $37 million to help Houston recover after Hurricane Harvey. T.J. made first-team All-Pro at outside linebacker last season, his third in the NFL. Derek (above right) is a sturdy blocking fullback who will join T.J. on the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.
1. BENNETT
Basketball is the family business for the Bennetts, whose roots are in Clintonville. Dick coached the UW-Stevens Point and UW-Green Bay men's teams to national prominence before doing what was many thought impossible and taking UW to the NCAA Final Four in 2000. His brother Jack coached Stevens Point to NCAA Division III titles in 2004 and '05. Dick's son Tony (above) was a star guard at UWGB — he still has the NCAA career record for 3-point shooting percentage — and played three seasons in the NBA. As a coach, Tony led Virginia to the NCAA title in 2019, one year after an embarrassing first-round loss as a No. 1 seed. Dick's daughter Kathi coached UW-Oshkosh to an NCAA women's title in 1996 and headed three Division I programs. Jack's son Nick played on both UWSP title teams and was the most outstanding player in the Final Four as a junior. He now coaches at Racine St. Catherine's.
