Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor looks for running room in the third quarter of the Badgers' 24-15 win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers offense struggled much of the day, despite Taylor breaking the 100-yard mark against the Wildcats for the first time in his career.
The red and tan throwback uniforms looked like something from the University of Wisconsin football team's deep, dark past. Or maybe they were purchased from the San Francisco 49ers collection, circa 1970.
Whatever the reason, the Badgers offense took a trip back in time Saturday as well.
Like, say, to last season.
After opening the 2019 season with three games in which the offense averaged 48.3 points per game and — gasp! — threw the ball as well or better than it ran it, eighth-ranked UW went back to its traditional look in its hard-fought 24-15 victory over Northwestern Saturday at Camp Randall.
Once again, the Northwestern defense made junior tailback Jonathan Taylor earn every inch he got on the ground. Also per usual, the Wildcats stymied UW's passing attack by dropping extra men into coverage and keeping everything in front of them.
How they do both is anyone's guess, but the Wildcats pulled it off again. The result? A UW offense that made everything look so easy en route to a 3-0 record was as one-dimensional as last season's ground-oriented attack and needed a major bailout from the defense to keep the Badgers' record unblemished.
"Whenever we play teams like this, it's not going to be as — quote, unquote — easy as it looks," wide receiver A.J. Taylor said. "It's never been a cakewalk. They've always played us so well."
This much is true. Northwestern has a long history of frustrating UW's offense, especially under veteran defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz, who once held the same position for the Badgers. The Wildcats are physical and smart and just seem to have UW's number. Oh, and they have two of the nation's best linebackers in Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) looking for running room in the 1st quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Noah Burks (41) intercepted a Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Smith (11) pass and returned 68-yards for a touchdown in the 4th quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Noah Burks (41) celebrates 68-yards interception for a touchdown in the 4th quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Noah Burks (41), right, celebrates 68-yards interception for a touchdown in the 4th quarter with cornerback Faion Hicks (1), and Wisconsin Badgers safety Eric Burrell (25). The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mike Maskalunas (58) celebrates a fumble recovery in the 4th quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) celebrates a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown in the 3rd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) looking for running room in the 3rd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers safety Scott Nelson (9) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Hunter Johnson (15) in the 3rd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Northwestern Wildcats running back Isaiah Bowser (25) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (5) in the 3rd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Orr (54) celebrates a sack of Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Hunter Johnson (15) in the 3rd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Orr (54) and cornerback Caesar Williams (21) tackle Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Hunter Johnson (15) in the 3rd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Northwestern Wildcats running back Drake Anderson (6) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) in the 3rd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) hits Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Smith (11) while throwing in the 4th quarter. The ball was intercepted by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Noah Burks (41) and returned 68-yards for a touchdown in the 4th quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) is tackled by Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Coco Azema (27) in the 1st quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
It seemed like UW might have finally figured out Northwestern's defense when it took the opening kickoff and marched 54 yards for a touchdown. No one knew it at the time, but it would be the last touchdown the offense would score. For the game, the Badgers managed only 243 yards, their lowest total since they had 159 at Michigan in 2016.
"We had a game plan coming in and they did a really good job on defense of screwing that up," offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen said. "Then we were all on adjustments the rest of the game, trying to find plays that worked. Obviously, we didn't find very many and we didn't execute on a lot of things. But we got the job done and the 'D' played really well."
You can make a good case that finally playing a close game will help UW in the long run, but one question remains: Does UW have weaknesses on offense that weren't exposed until Saturday or was Northwestern's defense just that good?
Let's take last things first. Yes, the Wildcats have a very good defense, one that held Taylor under 100 yards rushing in each of the previous two seasons. But UW's passing attack was so inconsistent last season that it couldn't make Northwestern's defense pay for focusing on Taylor.
With quarterback Jack Coan and his receiving corps off to a strong start this season, the hope was that UW would be able to shred the coverage of a defense that was concentrating on stopping Taylor. It didn't happen. Coan, who in the first three games appeared to be the quarterback UW has been looking for, was a pedestrian 15-for-24 for 113 yards with one interception.
"I think it's a really good defense, and we didn't help ourselves," coach Paul Chryst said. "We got caught in a lot of third-and-extra-longs and that always makes it tough. I know one time we tried to push it down the field a bit, took a sack. Now you're second-and-16, second-and-17. So we just didn't do a good job of kind of keeping it normal. Those are some of the things. But it's a good defense and they have been. I think it's a combination of both. It always is, right? It's always a combination of who you're going up against and what you're doing."
There were several reasons UW struggled in the passing game. The offense never got into a rhythm throwing the ball, partly because the special teams kept giving the thing back to the Wildcats and the offense couldn't get on the field. But a bigger reason was that the Wildcats eliminated the slant routes that Coan has thrown so well and Chryst's conservative play-calling gave Coan only two real shots downfield, both in the second quarter.
On the first, Coan was sacked on a safety blitz. On the second, he underthrew wide receiver Quintez Cephus and it was intercepted.
"There was a bunch of time," Coan said. "They just dropped a bunch of guys into coverage and only rushed three. You know you have time to pass, but normal windows are closed so it’s either early windows or later windows."
Or no windows, especially in the downfield passing game. Cephus and fellow wide receivers Danny Davis and A.J. Taylor and tight end Jake Ferguson combined for eight catches for 67 yards. UW's longest pass play went for 19 yards.
"They were probably game-planning for it," A.J. Taylor said of the deep ball. "They didn't want to let it happen. They play a lot of zone. They played man every once in awhile, so you've just got to play to what they give you. That's how we played."
It's way too early to disregard all the good work Coan and the offense did in the first three games, but this game was a warning to the Badgers that everything won't be as easy as it looks.
Tom Oates has been part of the Wisconsin State Journal sports department since 1980 and became its editorial voice in 1996, traversing the state and country to bring readers a Madison perspective on the biggest sports stories of the day.