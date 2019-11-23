Garrett Groshek

Wisconsin running back Garrett Groshek runs for a first down during the third quarter of Wisconsin's 45-24 win over Purdue on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the 14th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers' performance in their 45-24 win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. 

Offense: A-minus

The only thing that stopped UW's offense all day were turnovers — four in all, including three fumbles. Jonathan Taylor's 51-yard touchdown run was his longest since his 72-yarder against Michigan. He went over 200 yards for the third straight game. Jack Coan was razor sharp other than an underthrown interception on a deep ball.

Defense: C-plus

Purdue emptied the playbook and had the defense on its heels in the first half, but UW only let Purdue score once after a turnover. Eric Burrell's interception early in the second half turned the tide. The pass rush didn't do much against Purdue's quick-passing game until Chris Orr had some well-timed blitzes in he second half.

Special teams: A

Zach Hintze drilled a school-record 62-yard field goal at the end of the half. He's not just a touchback machine anymore. Here's how you know Aron Cruickshank has made it: Purdue kicked away from him. Having two returners back deep helped when Danny Davis fielded a short punt in the fourth quarter and returned it for 7 yards.

Coaching: A-minus

Paul Chryst found another way to get the ball into his playmakers' hands, using Cruickshank and Garrett Groshek in the wildcat formation. Each one had a score. The quarterback sneak in short-yardage situations was a nice wrinkle. UW's defense stayed fairly conventional and got a better handle on the spread in the second half.

Overall: B-plus

Purdue came into Camp Randall with nothing to lose and played like it, with trick plays and never-seen formations out of its spread offense. It took the Badgers a while to shake the Boilermakers, but their newly diversified offense and another monster game from Taylor won out eventually and sent UW to Minnesota on a roll.

Photos: Wisconsin Badgers cruise past Purdue Boilermakers on Senior Day

Contact Tom Oates at toates@madison.com

