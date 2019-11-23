The only thing that stopped UW's offense all day were turnovers — four in all, including three fumbles. Jonathan Taylor's 51-yard touchdown run was his longest since his 72-yarder against Michigan. He went over 200 yards for the third straight game. Jack Coan was razor sharp other than an underthrown interception on a deep ball.
Defense: C-plus
Purdue emptied the playbook and had the defense on its heels in the first half, but UW only let Purdue score once after a turnover. Eric Burrell's interception early in the second half turned the tide. The pass rush didn't do much against Purdue's quick-passing game until Chris Orr had some well-timed blitzes in he second half.
Special teams: A
Zach Hintze drilled a school-record 62-yard field goal at the end of the half. He's not just a touchback machine anymore. Here's how you know Aron Cruickshank has made it: Purdue kicked away from him. Having two returners back deep helped when Danny Davis fielded a short punt in the fourth quarter and returned it for 7 yards.
Coaching: A-minus
Paul Chryst found another way to get the ball into his playmakers' hands, using Cruickshank and Garrett Groshek in the wildcat formation. Each one had a score. The quarterback sneak in short-yardage situations was a nice wrinkle. UW's defense stayed fairly conventional and got a better handle on the spread in the second half.
Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
Purdue came into Camp Randall with nothing to lose and played like it, with trick plays and never-seen formations out of its spread offense. It took the Badgers a while to shake the Boilermakers, but their newly diversified offense and another monster game from Taylor won out eventually and sent UW to Minnesota on a roll.
Photos: Wisconsin Badgers cruise past Purdue Boilermakers on Senior Day
Tom Oates has been part of the Wisconsin State Journal sports department since 1980 and became its editorial voice in 1996, traversing the state and country to bring readers a Madison perspective on the biggest sports stories of the day.