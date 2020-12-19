Tom Oates: Grading Wisconsin Badgers' performance in victory over Minnesota Golden Gophers

Collin Larsh missed a 46-yard field-goal attempt short and to the right. Wind was a factor, but his range hasn't improved much. Larsh is money on short kicks, though. Can a punter be a team's most valuable player? Andy Vujnovich had another good game. Jack Eschenbach sent dangerous Chris Autman-Bell to the sideline with a big hit.

Coaching: B

Paul Chryst was smart to preserve most of Groshek's carries for the fourth quarter, when he overpowered the tiring Gophers. The first-down deep ball Minnesota intercepted late in regulation was a poor play call with untested Chase Wolf at quarterback. Jim Leonhard got the slant patterns shut down after the Gophers were successful early.

Overall: C-plus

UW's toothless offense failed to get much going until late, but the defense and special teams kept the Badgers in the game and they toughed out an overtime victory over their arch-rivals. The win snapped a three-game losing streak, evened UW's record at 3-3 and kept Paul Bunyan's Axe in Madison. UW wasn't pretty, but it got the job done.

