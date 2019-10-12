Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun celebrates a 34-yard interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Badgers' 38-0 win over the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
The Spartans defense had a bull's-eye on Jonathan Taylor, yet he managed 80 rushing and 22 receiving yards. Third down? Fourth down? Jack Coan had it handled. Quintez Cephus got his left hand, right hand and then both hands on the ball for a circus touchdown catch. Big game for Jake Ferguson, even if he did trip over the 10-yard line.
Defense: A
UW stuffed the run and had tight coverage on the wide receivers, leaving quarterback Brian Lewerke with few options. No sacks for Zack Baun, but a pick-six will do just fine. Chris Orr has a great feel for delayed blitzes. When Michigan State finally got to UW territory, Orr and Isaiahh Loudermilk ended things with back-to-back sacks.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) hauls in a touchdown pass while defended by Michigan State Spartans safety David Dowell (6) in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) and Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) after a 2nd quarter touchdown catch by Cephus. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) looking for running room in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Nakia Watson (14) is tackled by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Joe Bachie (35) after a 1st quarter play. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) returns an interception for a 34-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
UW linebacker Zack Baun celebrates after his 34-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. It was the Badgers' fourth defensive touchdown of 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) celebrates a 34-yard interception for a touchdown in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
The Wisconsin bench joins the celebration of linebacker Zack Baun 34-yard interception for a touchdown in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) breaks tackles on his way to a 66-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) breaks a tackle of Michigan State Spartans safety David Dowell (6) on his way to a 66-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) breaks tackles on his way to a 66-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) scores on a 1-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) scores on a 1-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) is knocked out of bounds on the 1-yard line by Michigan State Spartans safety Xavier Henderson (3) in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers safety Reggie Pearson (2) can't handle an interception of a pass intended for The University of Michigan State Spartans tight end Matt Dotson (89) in the 4th quarter. )Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Adam Krumholz (24) was not able to haul in a 4th quarter pass while defended by Michigan State Spartans cornerback Josiah Scott (22). The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mike Maskalunas (58) defends on a 4th quarter pass attempt to *Michigan State Spartans wide receiver C.J. Hayes (4). The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) celebrates a Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) 1-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter with tight end Jake Ferguson (84) The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) looks for a receiver in the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) looks for a way around Michigan State Spartans cornerback Josh Butler (19) in the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) looks for running room after a 2nd quarter catch. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) is stuffed by Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Drew Beesley (86) in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) is stuffed by Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Drew Beesley (86) in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) looks for running room after a 2nd quarter reception. Taylor was covered by Michigan State Spartans safety David Dowell (6) and cornerback Tre Person (24). The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers fullback John Chenal (44) is tackled by Michigan State Spartans cornerback Josiah Scott (22) in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) tackles Michigan State Spartans running back Elijah Collins (24) in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) tackles Michigan State Spartans running back Elijah Collins (24) in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
UW won the toss, took the ball and Aron Cruickshank returned the kickoff 38 yards. Don't you love it when a plan comes together? The Badgers were fooled badly on a fake punt, resulting in Michigan State's longest gain of the day. Zach Hintze had six touchbacks on seven kickoffs and made the tackle on the one that didn't reach the end zone.
Coaching: A-minus
Paul Chryst was 2-for-2 on fourth-down conversion plays in the first half. He called for play-action on fourth-and-2 at the 28 and got Ferguson all alone behind the defense, then used motion to get A.J. Taylor open for a slant on fourth-and-5 at the 34. Forget about points, Jim Leonhard's defense doesn't like to give up first downs.
Overall: A-minus
You can't lose if you don't let the other guy score and Michigan State became UW's fourth shutout victim in six games. That said, UW got offense from players other than Jonathan Taylor, which bodes well for the future. In a span of a few weeks, UW led Michigan 35-0 and Michigan State 38-0. If that doesn't send a message, nothing will.
