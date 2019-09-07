Quintez Cephus - UW vs. Central Michigan

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus hauls in a 36-yard touchdown from quarterback Jack Coan in the second quarter of the Badgers' 61-0 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Cephus finished with 130 yards and two touchdowns. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the No. 17 Wisconsin Badgers' performance in their 61-0 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. 

Offense: A-minus

Jack Coan was very accurate and connected on two long touchdown passes to Quintez Cephus. Jonathan Taylor again flashed receiving skills to go with his magnificent running ability. Coan has four talented wide receivers and one gifted tight end and he used every one. If you must nitpick, the run blocking was inconsistent.

Defense: A

Zack Baun set the tone by blowing in off the edge for a sack that ended Central Michigan's first drive. The Chippewas had 27 yards on 29 plays in the first half. The one time they had good field position, Jack Sanborn turned it around with an interception and 39-yard return. Noah Burks stayed home and stuffed a reverse.

Special teams: B

Special teams recorded a safety when Central Michigan's punter muffed the snap and John Chenal drilled him, sending the ball out of the end zone. Too bad Nakia Watson couldn't have fallen on it for a touchdown. Anthony Lotti's first-half punt went only 29 yards. Three penalties on one punt return has to be a school record.

Coaching: A

Paul Chyrst was telling the truth when he said he would use Taylor in the passing game. What a weapon. Chryst broke out the play-action passing game in the first half and Coan executed it to perfection. It's amazing how many players Jim Leonhard is using. It looks like the defense is two-deep at every position.

Overall: A-minus

South Florida wasn't very good and Central Michigan wasn't any better, but for the second straight game the Badgers were extremely sharp, especially for this early in the season. The quarterbacking, the receiving corps, the offensive balance and the speed on defense are greatly improved over last season. Bring on Michigan.

