Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus hauls in a 36-yard touchdown from quarterback Jack Coan in the second quarter of the Badgers' 61-0 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Cephus finished with 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the No. 17 Wisconsin Badgers' performance in their 61-0 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Offense: A-minus
Jack Coan was very accurate and connected on two long touchdown passes to Quintez Cephus. Jonathan Taylor again flashed receiving skills to go with his magnificent running ability. Coan has four talented wide receivers and one gifted tight end and he used every one. If you must nitpick, the run blocking was inconsistent.
Defense: A
Zack Baun set the tone by blowing in off the edge for a sack that ended Central Michigan's first drive. The Chippewas had 27 yards on 29 plays in the first half. The one time they had good field position, Jack Sanborn turned it around with an interception and 39-yard return. Noah Burks stayed home and stuffed a reverse.
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is hit by Central Michigan defensive back Da'Quaun Jamison on a 15-yard run in the first quarter of the Badgers' 61-0 win over the Chippewas on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus hauls in a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jack Coan (not pictured) in the second quarter of the Badgers' 61-0 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Wisconsin fullback John Chenal tackles Central Michigan punter Brady Buell after Buell fumbled a punt attempt in the first quarter of the Badgers' 61-0 win over the Chippewas on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus hauls in a 36-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter of the Badgers' 61-0 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton tackles of Central Michigan running back Jonathan Ward in the first quarter of the Badgers' 61-0 win over the Chippewas on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III is tackled by Central Michigan defensive backs Devonni Reed (5) and Norman Anderson in the first quarter of the Badgers' 61-0 win over the Chippewas on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan passes to wide receiver Danny Davis III in the first quarter of the Badgers' 61-0 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor tries to avoid Central Michigan defensive back Da'Quaun Jamison in the first quarter of the Badgers' 61-0 win over the Chippewas on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is hit by Central Michigan defensive back Da'Quaun Jamison in the first quarter of the Badgers' 61-0 win over the Chippewas on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus is tackled by Central Michigan defensive back Brandon Brown in the first quarter of the Badgers' 61-0 win over the Chippewas on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Special teams recorded a safety when Central Michigan's punter muffed the snap and John Chenal drilled him, sending the ball out of the end zone. Too bad Nakia Watson couldn't have fallen on it for a touchdown. Anthony Lotti's first-half punt went only 29 yards. Three penalties on one punt return has to be a school record.
Coaching: A
Paul Chyrst was telling the truth when he said he would use Taylor in the passing game. What a weapon. Chryst broke out the play-action passing game in the first half and Coan executed it to perfection. It's amazing how many players Jim Leonhard is using. It looks like the defense is two-deep at every position.
Mary Steinkraus and her husband, Tom, right, encourage Wisconsin players as they exit team buses before the start of the team's home opener against Central Michigan at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the UW Marching Band's drum line, including Jimmy Forman, right, entertain fans at The Red Zone bar on Regent Street before the start of Wisconsin's home opener against Central Michigan at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Enjoying the impromptu performance at left is C.J. Zabat, a former drum major with the band. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
A mounted badger atop a vehicle greets fans to a tailgate party along Regent Street before the start of Wisconsin's home opener against Central Michigan at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. The mascot belongs to Joe and Dee Balistreri of Madison who said they have been displaying it prior to games for over 30 years. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Quorra Agushi, 3, shares an embrace with Wisconsin mascot Bucky Badger during a gathering at UW-Madison's Union South before the start of the Badgers home opener against Central Michigan at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin football fans celebrate during a party at Union South before the start of the team's home opener against Central Michigan at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin football fans celebrate during a party at Union South before the start of the team's home opener against Central Michigan at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
UW-Madison Union South worker Luke Britch tends a grill during a fan event at the venue before the start of Wisconsin's home opener against Central Michigan at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the UW-Madison Spirit Squad entertain Wisconsin football fans during a party at Union South before the start of the team's home opener against Central Michigan at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the UW-Madison Marching Band entertain Wisconsin football fans during a party at Union South before the start of the team's home opener against Central Michigan at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
New UW Marching Band director Corey Pompey accepts a director's baton from Wisconsin mascot Bucky Badger during a party at Union South before the start of the Badgers home opener against Central Michigan at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin fans revel from balconies along Regent Street before the start of the Badgers home opener against Central Michigan at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. The mascot belongs to Joe and Dee Balistreri of Madison who said they have been displaying it prior to games for over 30 years. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
South Florida wasn't very good and Central Michigan wasn't any better, but for the second straight game the Badgers were extremely sharp, especially for this early in the season. The quarterbacking, the receiving corps, the offensive balance and the speed on defense are greatly improved over last season. Bring on Michigan.
Tom Oates has been part of the Wisconsin State Journal sports department since 1980 and became its editorial voice in 1996, traversing the state and country to bring readers a Madison perspective on the biggest sports stories of the day.
