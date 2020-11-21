Tom Oates: Grading Wisconsin Badgers' performance in loss to Northwestern Wildcats



Video: Badgers coach Paul Chryst breaks down UW's loss to Northwestern University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst answers questions from the media Saturday night after the 10th-ranked Badgers fell to the 19th-ranked Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

Tom Oates grades the No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers' performance in their 17-7 loss to the No. 19 Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten West Division showdown Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

Offense: F-plus

The running game was inconsistent, the receivers seldom got open, the protection worsened as the game went on and Graham Mertz showed his inexperience with four turnovers against the Wildcats' strong defense. UW hasn't shown such offensive futility during Paul Chryst's six seasons. Chimere Dike and Jalen Berger were bright spots.

Defense: B

Despite the giveaways, the defense eliminated Northwestern's rushing attack and held up for most of the game. All three Wildcats scoring drives came through the air. Three highly questionable pass interference calls in the first half dramatically altered the game. Keeanu Benton forced a critical fumble near the goal line.

Special teams: C-minus