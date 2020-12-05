Tom Oates: Grading Wisconsin Badgers' performance in loss to Indiana Hoosiers

Tom Oates grades the 18th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers' performance in their 14-6 loss to the 10th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Offense: D-minus

UW failed to block a cornerback blitz and Graham Mertz never saw the rusher, leading to a costly turnover. Mertz also showed his inexperience by forcing the ball into double coverage twice in the end zone on third down. Jalen Berger has a nice burst when he sees an opening. Jake Ferguson is just about the only option in the passing game.

Defense: B-plus

The Badgers stuffed the run and forced the Hoosiers to become one-dimensional even though they played mostly nickel to match up with the wide receivers. The biggest problem was the Badgers had some blown coverages and several times left receivers wide open. Still, the defense allowed only 217 yards and kept UW in the game to the end.

Special teams: D

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!