Tom Oates: Grading Wisconsin Badgers' performance in loss to Indiana Hoosiers

Tom Oates grades the 18th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers' performance in their 14-6 loss to the 10th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Offense: D-minus
UW failed to block a cornerback blitz and Graham Mertz never saw the rusher, leading to a costly turnover. Mertz also showed his inexperience by forcing the ball into double coverage twice in the end zone on third down. Jalen Berger has a nice burst when he sees an opening. Jake Ferguson is just about the only option in the passing game.
Defense: B-plus
The Badgers stuffed the run and forced the Hoosiers to become one-dimensional even though they played mostly nickel to match up with the wide receivers. The biggest problem was the Badgers had some blown coverages and several times left receivers wide open. Still, the defense allowed only 217 yards and kept UW in the game to the end.
Special teams: D
Support Local Journalism
Special teams have been an eyesore for much of Paul Chryst's tenure and they were again. UW had penalties on its first two kickoff returns (holding and illegal wedge) and its first kickoff (offsides). UW narrowly avoided another problem when Devin Chandler muffed a kickoff, resulting in a touchback that looked like a gift from the refs.
Coaching: D-plus
The shortage of wide receivers and Mertz's inexperience have handcuffed Joe Rudolph when calling plays, especially when teams load up the box to stop the run. Jim Leonhard doesn't guess wrong often, but he rushed seven on third-and-goal, leaving safety Scott Nelson alone on elite wide receiver Whop Philyor, who caught a touchdown pass.
Overall: D
Indiana is no longer the program that had lost 10 consecutive games to UW. But though the Hoosiers have a solid defense, the Badgers' offensive struggles were largely their own doing, just as they were in the previous game at Northwestern. COVID-19, injuries and the oft-interrupted schedule have combined to ruin UW's once-promising season.
Photos: Badgers come up short against Hoosiers
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!