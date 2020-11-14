Tom Oates: Grading Wisconsin Badgers' performance in blowout victory over Michigan Wolverines

Tom Oates grades the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers' performance in their 49-11 victory over the Michigan Wolverines Saturday night at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Offense: B-plus

Graham Mertz wasn't spectacular this time, but he was solid after a slow start. Mertz can block, too. Pressed into duty, true freshmen Jalen Berger and Chimere Dike added intriguing speed. Danny Davis must hold onto the ball because replay won't save him forever. The reshuffled offensive line was better in its second game.

Defense: A-minus

The defense set the tone by intercepting Joe Milton's first two passes. On the first one, Scott Nelson made the pick but it was Eric Burrell who made the play. Leo Chenal showed some running ability on his 31-yard interception return. Isaiahh Loudermilk came in low to stuff Milton on fourth-and goal from the half-yard line.

Special teams: C-plus

