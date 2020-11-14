 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tom Oates: Grading Wisconsin Badgers' performance in blowout victory over Michigan Wolverines
0 comments
topical top story

Tom Oates: Grading Wisconsin Badgers' performance in blowout victory over Michigan Wolverines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tom Oates grades the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers' performance in their 49-11 victory over the Michigan Wolverines Saturday night at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. 

Offense: B-plus

Graham Mertz wasn't spectacular this time, but he was solid after a slow start. Mertz can block, too. Pressed into duty, true freshmen Jalen Berger and Chimere Dike added intriguing speed. Danny Davis must hold onto the ball because replay won't save him forever. The reshuffled offensive line was better in its second game.

Defense: A-minus

The defense set the tone by intercepting Joe Milton's first two passes. On the first one, Scott Nelson made the pick but it was Eric Burrell who made the play. Leo Chenal showed some running ability on his 31-yard interception return. Isaiahh Loudermilk came in low to stuff Milton on fourth-and goal from the half-yard line.

Special teams: C-plus

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Stephan Bracey showed speed and moves on a 33-yard return of the opening kickoff. The only problem was UW gave up a 43-yarder to Giles Jackson on Michigan's first kickoff return. Transfer punter Andy Vujnovich has been a plus. He buried the Wolverines at the 1-yard line when they were showing signs of life in the second half.

Coaching: A

UW's offensive coaches were one step ahead of Michigan all night. For that matter, UW's defensive coaches were, too. After the first interception in Michigan territory, Paul Chryst went for the kill shot with a deep ball to Davis on first down and a reverse to Dike on second down that went for 30 yards. Love the aggressiveness.

Overall: A-minus

Despite a three-week pause in football activities due to a COVID-19 outbreak among players and staff and with 10 key contributors not available for the game, UW was the more motivated, efficient team and walked away with an impressive victory. Michigan was a desperate team, but UW took the Wolverines out of the game early.

Former Badgers react to UW's rout of Michigan

Tom Oates

Tom Oates, who recently retired as a full-time columnist, has returned to write occasional columns for the State Journal.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics