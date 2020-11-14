Tom Oates: Grading Wisconsin Badgers' performance in blowout victory over Michigan Wolverines

Tom Oates grades the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers' performance in their 49-11 victory over the Michigan Wolverines Saturday night at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Offense: B-plus
Graham Mertz wasn't spectacular this time, but he was solid after a slow start. Mertz can block, too. Pressed into duty, true freshmen Jalen Berger and Chimere Dike added intriguing speed. Danny Davis must hold onto the ball because replay won't save him forever. The reshuffled offensive line was better in its second game.
Defense: A-minus
The defense set the tone by intercepting Joe Milton's first two passes. On the first one, Scott Nelson made the pick but it was Eric Burrell who made the play. Leo Chenal showed some running ability on his 31-yard interception return. Isaiahh Loudermilk came in low to stuff Milton on fourth-and goal from the half-yard line.
Special teams: C-plus
Stephan Bracey showed speed and moves on a 33-yard return of the opening kickoff. The only problem was UW gave up a 43-yarder to Giles Jackson on Michigan's first kickoff return. Transfer punter Andy Vujnovich has been a plus. He buried the Wolverines at the 1-yard line when they were showing signs of life in the second half.
Coaching: A
UW's offensive coaches were one step ahead of Michigan all night. For that matter, UW's defensive coaches were, too. After the first interception in Michigan territory, Paul Chryst went for the kill shot with a deep ball to Davis on first down and a reverse to Dike on second down that went for 30 yards. Love the aggressiveness.
Overall: A-minus
Despite a three-week pause in football activities due to a COVID-19 outbreak among players and staff and with 10 key contributors not available for the game, UW was the more motivated, efficient team and walked away with an impressive victory. Michigan was a desperate team, but UW took the Wolverines out of the game early.
Former Badgers react to UW's rout of Michigan
Drum roll, please
November 15, 2020
Insatiable hunger
Two already?! Keep feeding this man https://t.co/fDLzzmzl8E— Alec Ingold (@AI_XLV) November 15, 2020
Fire it up!
Scottyyyyyy🔥— Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) November 15, 2020
Show no mercy
That finish 😤— Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) November 15, 2020
Dancing up a storm
https://t.co/MkbFI5OwjE pic.twitter.com/QJ1VZ8GsUG— Vince Biegel (@VinceBiegel) November 15, 2020
Beaming with pride
So proud of these boys mane ! https://t.co/aFKPCAE8k8— Chris Orr (@Chris_Guwap) November 15, 2020
Say it Loud!
There you go Squatch!!! @iloudermilk111— Olive Sagapolu (@OSagapolu) November 15, 2020
O Captain! My Captain!
I know it’s still early in the game and in the season, but @jimleonhard has this defense looking right!!! #OnWisconsin— Vince Biegel (@VinceBiegel) November 15, 2020
Don't sell him short
Why not 4 https://t.co/pLIedw8c45— Alec Ingold (@AI_XLV) November 15, 2020
Set up for success
I hope QB recruits see how great of a playcaller and coach Paul Chryst is. @GrahamMertz5 is on his way to be a star! #Badgers— Marcus Cromartie (@Cromartie_M) November 15, 2020
Jersey connection
Jerseyyy🙌🏾🙌🏾— Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) November 15, 2020
