Tom Oates: Grading Wisconsin Badgers' performance in 28-27 loss to Oregon Ducks in Rose Bowl

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the University of Wisconsin football team's performance in a 28-27 loss to the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday in Pasadena, California.
Offense: D-plus
Fumbles by Jonathan Taylor and Danny Davis and an interception by Jack Coan were very costly. Game after game, Quintez Cephus makes plays. He fights for the ball, he fights for touchdowns. Coan outplayed the more heralded Justin Herbert. Taylor had 137 yards from scrimmage despite Oregon's defense keying on him.
Defense: B
The Badgers held on a fourth-and-1 after the first turnover but gave up touchdowns very quickly after the other two. Oregon had 66 rushing yards and 204 total yards, numbers that will win most games. Jack Sanborn showed great hands on a point-blank interception but whiffed on Herbert's game-winning touchdown run.
Special teams: C-minus
Aron Cruickshank scored on a 95-yard kickoff return and set up a touchdown with a 47-yarder. The blocking on the touchdown return was perfect. Anthony Lotti dropped the ball while trying to punt, handing Oregon a touchdown. Collin Larsh was 2-for-3 on field goals but the 47-yard miss was magnified in a one-point game.
Coaching: B
Paul Chryst shined on UW's drive to go ahead 24-21. The fourth-and-1 play-action pass to Taylor went for 34. Running fullback Mason Stokke off tackle for the touchdown caught Oregon off guard. Smart move to hold the jet sweep until the second half. Jim Leonhard got Oregon's run stopped using a nickel defense.
Overall: C
The Badgers largely controlled the action in the game between evenly matched teams, but three turnovers, nine penalties and several mistakes on special teams cost them a chance for a signature win to end the season when the Ducks capitalized on a late takeaway. UW hasn't closed a season with consecutive losses since 2013.
Photos: Wisconsin Badgers fall to Oregon Ducks in Rose Bowl
