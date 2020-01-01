Tom Oates: Grading Wisconsin Badgers' performance in 28-27 loss to Oregon Ducks in Rose Bowl

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the University of Wisconsin football team's performance in a 28-27 loss to the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday in Pasadena, California.

Offense: D-plus

Fumbles by Jonathan Taylor and Danny Davis and an interception by Jack Coan were very costly. Game after game, Quintez Cephus makes plays. He fights for the ball, he fights for touchdowns. Coan outplayed the more heralded Justin Herbert. Taylor had 137 yards from scrimmage despite Oregon's defense keying on him.

Defense: B

The Badgers held on a fourth-and-1 after the first turnover but gave up touchdowns very quickly after the other two. Oregon had 66 rushing yards and 204 total yards, numbers that will win most games. Jack Sanborn showed great hands on a point-blank interception but whiffed on Herbert's game-winning touchdown run.

Special teams: C-minus

