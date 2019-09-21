Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the 13th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers' performance in their 35-14 win over the 11th-ranked Michigan Wolverines in their Big Ten Conference opener Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Offense: A-minus
The only thing that stopped Jonathan Taylor all day was leg cramps. His 72-yard touchdown run could turn out to be a Heisman Trophy moment. Jack Coan's running ability adds a dimension UW never had with Alex Hornibrook. The return of right tackle Logan Bruss solidified the line, which had its best game of the season.
Defense: A-minus
UW ran its season-opening shutout streak to 10 quarters before Michigan scored late in the third. Holding Michigan under 300 yards and forcing four turnovers is a winning formula. Faion Hicks' hustle saved a touchdown, then Reggie Pearson forced a fumble. Eric Burrell had a fumble recovery and a tipped-ball interception.
UW coach Paul Chryst went for it on fourth down three times in a thoroughly dominant first half that helped carry the No. 13 Badgers to an impressive, 35-14 victory over No. 11 Michigan.
Special teams: B
Ronnie Bell's fair-catch call fooled the gunners on UW's first punt, resulting in a touchback. Michigan punter Will Hart has a big leg, but Jack Dunn's solid returns got some of those yards back. Collin Larsh missed a 48-yard field goal off the right upright. He's 1-for-4 this season. Zach Hintze was 6-for-6 on touchbacks.
Coaching: A
Which was better, Paul Chryst's play-calling or his gambling? Chryst set the tone early, opting to take the ball at the start and going for it on fourth-and-1 at the UW 34 on the opening drive. UW was 3-for-3 on fourth down. Only Chryst could devise an offensive set with seven linemen and two tight ends. It worked, too.
Overall: A-minus
Michigan opened the year as a national championship contender while UW barely slipped into the top 25 preseason poll, but their Big Ten Conference opener turned into a mismatch. The Badgers were better coached, more motivated and played faster than the Wolverines. That's something you don't hear very often.