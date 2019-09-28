Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers' play in their 24-15 win over the Northwestern Wildcats in their Big Ten West opener Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Offense: D
Jonathan Taylor running behind seven linemen is mighty hard to stop. Taylor surpassed 100 yards but Northwestern's elite linebackers made him earn every yard he got. Jack Coan was forced to take check-downs more than usual, seldom throwing the ball downfield. He came up short on his one deep ball and it was picked off.
Defense: A
Five sacks, 14 TFLs, three takeaways and two touchdowns is a heck of a day's work on defense. The touchdowns: Eric Burrell's strip/sack and Matt Henningsen's fumble recovery in the end zone and Zack Baun forcing a flutter ball that Noah Burks intercepted and returned 68 yards. Rachad Wildgoose can sniff out a screen pass.
Special teams: D
Wildgoose's facemask penalty gave Northwestern a first down and momentum. Aron Cruickshank returned the opening kickoff 44 yards. If Anthony Lotti punts from the 36, he can't kick it into the end zone. Jack Dunn's muffed punt and Cristian Volpentesta's inability to recover an onside kick kept Northwestern alive.
Coaching: C
Paul Chryst's Hippo formation — seven offensive linemen and two tight ends — has gone viral. What happened to the downfield passing? UW's offense was all runs and short passes from tight formations, which played right into Northwestern's hands. Jim Leonhard had great success blitzing defensive backs in the second half.
Overall: C
For the first time this year, the offense flailed around, some of which was due to the Wildcats' ever-changing defenses, and special teams were an accident waiting to happen. Not to worry, the defense came to the rescue. In fact, it outscored the offense 14-10. In the big picture, a four-quarter game might be what UW needed.