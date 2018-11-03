Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the Wisconsin Badgers' performance in their 31-17 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Offense: C-plus
Huge holes and explosive runs fueled a 217-yard rushing performance in the second half. Jonathan Taylor ran cautiously in the first half, cut it loose in the second. Alex Hornibrook put too much air under the ball on his first pick, threw too late on his second. Jack Coan was more composed than he was the week before.
Defense: B
UW was oh-so-close to a slew of sacks and interceptions. It's hard to imagine where this defense would be without Ryan Connelly and T.J. Edwards. The inside linebackers were all over the field. Madison Cone, so solid all season, had two costly missed tackles. Rutgers' two touchdown drives came largely against backups.
Special teams: B
Andrew Van Ginkel blocked a field goal and D'Cota Dixon returned it 34 yards. If Van Ginkel hadn't blocked it, Caesar Williams might have. Connor Allen twice pinned Rutgers at the 8 with Aussie-style punts in the opening half. The Badgers didn't commit a penalty on special teams. That's been a problem in the past.
Coaching: B
After throwing on first down four times in the first half, Paul Chryst let his running game dominate in the decisive third quarter. Chryst went away from the jumbo formations and spread Rutgers defense out, which created room for the running backs. Jim Leonhard consistently got a pass rusher in Artur Sitkowski's face.
Overall: B
It was a given that UW would beat struggling Rutgers, but the Badgers wanted to start playing clean, consistent football. They didn't hit their mark on that, but they controlled the contest more than the final score indicated. With Alex Hornibrook suffering another concussion, the quarterback position is up in the air.