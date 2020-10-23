Tom Oates: Grading Badgers' performance in season-opening victory over Fighting Illini

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Andy Vujnovich's first UW punt went 60 yards and was downed at the 7. Thank you, NCAA. Stephan Bracey negated a 37-yard kickoff return when his knee touched down as he made the catch. Instead, UW started on the 4. Using Jack Dunn and Davis in tandem deep was a smart move against Blake Hayes, the Big Ten's best punter.

Coaching: A

Paul Chryst made a statement by going for it on fourth-and-1 near midfield in a 7-0 game. UW receivers often found themselves wide open. That's coaching. UW played the end of the half perfectly, getting 14 points in the final 2 minutes. The dominant line is going to give Jim Leonhard a million options when calling defenses.

Overall: B-plus

UW got revenge against Illinois for last season's upset with a dominating — and eye-opening — victory. It was eye-opening because Mertz threw the ball so effectively against Lovie Smith's defense. Mertz's performance overshadowed a stellar defensive effort. Illinois' offense failed to score a point and threw for only 87 yards.

Stunning start: Twitter reacts to Graham Mertz's strong play