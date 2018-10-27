Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the Wisconsin Badgers' performance in their 31-17 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.
Offense: D
Jack Coan replaced injured Alex Hornibrook but the offense struggled against still another defense with a stout front seven. Coan had some ball-handling miscues, losing a fumble near his own goal line, but otherwise held his own in his first start. Johnathan Taylor lost two fumbles, giving him four for the season, 10 for his career.
Defense: C
The defense battled but faced too many short fields, allowing 17 points after Northwestern took over in Badgers territory following turnovers. UW stuffed Clayton Thorson on three of four sneaks from the 1-yard line, including once on fourth down. Evan Bondoc's interception off Ryan Connelly's deflection set up UW's first touchdown.
Special teams: D
Connor Allen took over the punting duties from Anthony Lotti. His longest punt was only 39 yards. C.J. Goetz, Jack Sanborn and John Chenal had extremely costly 15-yard penalties. That's what happens when you play too many true freshmen on special teams. Zach Hintze's 62-yard field goal attempt had the distance but was wide right.
Coaching: D
UW had to call timeout before it first play from scrimmage. Never saw that before. UW also had to call timeout when it had 13 defenders on the field on fourth-and-goal at the 1. Can't waste timeouts like that. Why would UW try a 51-yard field goal when it had a fourth-and-5 at the 33 down two touchdowns late in the third quarter?
Overall: D
Other than goal-line defense, UW did nothing well against a Northwestern team that has now won four straight games. The offense didn't help the short-handed defense and the special teams gave up tons of hidden yardage. Once considered a lock for the West Division title, UW now faces an uphill battle to reach the Big Ten title game.