Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn, right, and defensive end Garrett Rand bring down Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum for no gain in the third quarter of the Badgers' shutout of the Golden Flashes on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Kent State's defense was overmatched against Jonathan Taylor. He had 186 yards rushing, 29 yards receiving and five touchdowns despite calling it a day after the first two plays of the second half. Jack Coan was supremely efficient and Graham Mertz gave fans a glimpse of the future. Heck of a touchdown catch, Jake Ferguson.
Defense: A
UW pitched a shutout for the third time in five games and allowed only 124 yards. The Badgers had six sacks in the first half — three by Zack Baun, two by Chris Orr — and ended with nine for the game. Baun was the only returning starter at linebacker, but he, Orr, Jack Sanborn and Noah Burks have become a stifling foursome.
Special teams: B
Zach Hintze had touchbacks on seven of his eight kickoffs. On the short one, Kent State was limited to a 10-yard return. Collin Larsh hit the upright on a failed extra-point attempt. Nakia Watson took a short kickoff back 28 yards. UW didn't punt until 4 minutes remained and Connor Allen, not Anthony Lotti, did the honors.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Jack Dunn (16) scores on a 3-yard run in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Wisconsin won 48-0.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) runs for a 48-yard touchdown in the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Wisconsin won 48-0.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) jumps over Kent State Golden Flashes cornerback Jamal Parker (7) after a 3rd quarter reception. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Wisconsin won 48-0.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57), right and Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Garrett Rand (93) tackles Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (14) for no gain in the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Wisconsin won 48-0.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Orr (54) tries to tackles Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (14) in the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Wisconsin won 48-0. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Nakia Watson (14) rushes during the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Wisconsin won 48-0. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers fullback John Chenal (44) is hit by Kent State Golden Flashes safety Dean Clark (23) during the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Wisconsin won 48-0.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Nakia Watson (14) looking for running room in the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Wisconsin won 48-0.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) looking for a receiver during the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Wisconsin won 48-0.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Izayah Green-May (50) tackles Kent State Golden Flashes running back Jo-El Shaw (33) in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Wisconsin won 48-0.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) is knocked out of bounds by Kent State Golden Flashes safety Elvis Hines (8) after a 1st quarter catch. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (37) stiff arms Kent State Golden Flashes linebacker Matt Bahr (6) in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) was not able to hang on to this pass in the 1st quarter. He was defended by Kent State Golden Flashes cornerback Jamal Parker (7). The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) tackles Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (14) in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers safety Reggie Pearson (2) and Donete Burton tackle Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Isaiah McKoy (23) in the 1st quarter. University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) celebrates a 17-yard touchdown pass to Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) is tackled by Kent State Golden Flashes defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight (24) in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Orr (54) tackles Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (14) during the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Coaching: A
Kent State expected Taylor but Paul Chryst kept throwing on first down. Coan was 6-for-9 for 95 yards on first down in the first half. Kent State's offense is built on movement and deception, but UW never cracked. Jim Leonhard kept it simple, playing almost exclusively nickel and reducing the chance for breakdowns.
Overall: A-minus
The Badgers were expected to dominate the Golden Flashes and that's exactly what they did. The offense had seven scoring drives of 60 yards or more. The defense allowed Kent State in UW territory only three times and no closer than the 20. The preliminaries are over, but the Badgers are going back into Big Ten play on a roll.
