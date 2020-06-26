Tom Oates: Future worrisome for college football, men's basketball

The transfer market in both football and basketball has exploded, giving college sports something akin to a free-agency window. Big-time schools raiding mid-majors for players is one byproduct. And one would have to be a fool to think there isn’t a whole lot of tampering going on.

The first thing that must be done is for the NCAA to standardize the rules for transferring and enforce them evenly. The critics who cry for player rights might not like it, but the current system is out of control and makes everyone look bad.

Which brings us to money. There is no question players are going to be compensated for their services and deservedly so, but can the power brokers find a way to do it that keeps the playing field relatively even and doesn’t lead to colleges staging open bidding wars for players?

Those boosters at Ohio State will be lined up to throw money at athletes who endorse their products. Will the boosters at Rutgers do the same? In addition to fostering an atmosphere for cheating, competitive balance could take a hit. The playing field, already uneven, will get more unfair if the NCAA can’t find a way to keep the distribution of money under control.

Those are by no means the only problems facing college sports, just the biggest ones. Taken together, they make future look quite different. It doesn’t have to be worse, but everyone involved must band together and find workable solutions or college football and basketball will no longer be the sports we’ve come to love.

