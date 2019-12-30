Tom Oates: Bowl games bring out best in Badgers coach Paul Chryst

With Chryst pulling the strings, that's almost a given. He learned how to prepare a team from the old bowl-meister himself, former UW coach and current UW athletic director Barry Alvarez. Alvarez was 3-1 in Rose Bowls and 9-4 in bowls overall, including a 1-1 record as an interim coach.

Chryst was the offensive coordinator in Alvarez's final season in 2005 and remained in that position through 2011 before becoming the coach at Pitt, where his bowl record was 1-1 in three seasons. You may recall that Chryst's game plan in Alvarez's final game as coach was a thing of beauty. UW couldn't match Auburn's team speed in the Capitol One Bowl, but Chryst schemed to get his two fastest players — tailback Brian Calhoun and wide receiver Brandon Williams — the ball in space, resulting in more than 200 yards from scrimmage from each one in the Badgers' 24-10 victory.

Since Chryst took over at UW, the Badgers have beaten USC, Western Michigan and Miami (Fla.) the last two years in bowls. His game plans included things like tight end screens, more fullback runs and, last year, option runs by quarterback Jack Coan.

Those weren't wholesale changes, just a little something to make the opposing coaches and players scramble. Chryst said there is a fine line between putting in new things and overloading his players.